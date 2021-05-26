LIVE | Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 update for New Jersey

For the first time in more than a year, Veterans Affairs reported zero COVID deaths at its medical centers.
The last time the VA went a day without any COVID deaths was March 18, 2020.
Since then, more than 12,000 VA patients have died from the virus.
The acting under secretary for health at Veterans Affairs highlighted the impact of the vaccine in making this progress.
Guidance for NJ employers
Gov. Murphy signed an Executive Order giving additional guidance and flexibility to employers - especially those in office settings - as they look to their own continued return to normal operating practices.
Child care limits lifted in NJ
Effective immediately, the group limits in child care classes in New Jersey - which are currently capped at 15 - will be returned to their normal regulated limits.
NY venues can go 100% capacity for only full vaccinated
All venues in New York state have the option to go 100% capacity for only fully vaccinated, Gov. Cuomo says.
NY schools vaccination competition
Gov. Cuomo announced a raffle for full tuition, room and board scholarships to any public college or university in NY state for 12-17 year-olds who get vaccinated in the next six weeks. Starting Thursday through July 7, any 12-17-year-old who gets first Pfizer dose can enter. 10 4-year scholarships will be awarded via random drawing every Wednesday.
NYC prepares for near-normal Memorial Day weekend
The Tri-State region takes another big step toward a normal summer starting this weekend. In fact, if you've had your vaccine, the CDC says you can enjoy this holiday like it's pre-pandemic times.
Fleet Week New York is back and virtual for 2nd straight year
Fleet Week New York kicks off today in a virtual formal for a second straight year. The Navy is hosting Fleet Week New York in a virtual environment via social media from May 26-31. The Navy announced the cancelation of in-person events associated with Fleet Week New York 2021 back in February due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19.
Puerto Rico ends pandemic curfew; COVID-19 testing requirements waived for fully-vaccinated visitors
Puerto Rico ended a nightly pandemic curfew Monday after more than a year in force and will allow vaccinated visitors to enter the island without a negative coronavirus test result.
The island has been under a curfew since March 2020, when the first coronavirus case was reported. Even when the curfew was sometimes changed, it mostly stayed between midnight and 5 a.m. Arriving visitors who are not vaccinated will still be required to present a negative coronavirus test or promise to offer a test result within 48 hours. The government intends to impose a $300 fine to those who don't comply with the testing. But in addition to letting in vaccinated visitors, the government said that beginning Friday it will offer the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine to anyone who arrives at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan.
Moderna says vaccine highly effective in younger teens, will ask for FDA authorization in June
Moderna announced Tuesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in protecting younger teenagers against coronavirus and poses no safety concerns. The shot had an efficacy of 100% against symptomatic COVID in adolescents after two doses in its clinical trial, according to the press release.
