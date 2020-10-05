Coronavirus News: Schools in 9 NYC ZIP codes closed on Tuesday due to COVID-19 clusters

The neighborhoods of concern include:

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Spikes in the coronavirus infection rate in 9 specific ZIP codes in New York City are prompting the governor and mayor to close nearly 100 schools to get the numbers back down.Governor Andrew Cuomo said that New York state's hot spot ZIP codes' infection rate is where many states in the country are right now.The infection rate in 20 COVID-19 hot spot ZIP codes throughout the state is 5.5%, but outside of those it's 1.01%. Overall, the positivity rate is 1.2% in the state.Governor Cuomo said that maintaining a 1% positivity rate is "practically unsustainable" as we roll into fall."We're coming into the fall and we've been told since early march beware of the fall," Cuomo said. "Schools opening are almost a predictor of an increased infection rate."Cuomo added that colleges have been found to be more problematic than expected but, "SUNY doing a great job.""New York is the outlier in all of these national and international trajectories," Cuomo said. "We are the exception to the rule."But in order to keep up the state's progress, the governor said, "We must attack the clusters."He said that too many local governments aren't enforcing the mask and social distancing laws. Governor Cuomo again reiterated that warnings aren't working and enforcement is necessary.The governor said he spoke to Mayor Bill de Blasio, UFT President and Comptroller Scott Stringer about the clusters in New York City.Schools, religious gatherings, public spaces, businesses are the key areas of spread, the governor said.The governor said that he needs data on the schools in the hot spot ZIP codes in New York City, so he plans to close those schools Tuesday.The city plans to leave religious institutions open, but the governor said that he's talking with the Orthodox community and basically giving them an ultimatum that they need to agree to enforce the mask and social distancing regulations or face closure.Governor Cuomo said he plans to have the same conversations with communities in Nassau, Orange, Rockland counties.The governor added that the possible closures of public spaces and non-essential businesses would not be determined based on ZIP codes because the data needs to be refined by geographical templates.- Edgemere/Far Rockaway -- 11691-Gravesend/Homecrest -- 11223- Midwood -- 11230- Borough Park -- 11219- Bensonhurst/Mapleton -- 11204- Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/ Sheepshead Bay -- 11229- Flatlands/Midwood -- 11210- Kew Gardens -- 11415- Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok -- 11367The restrictions will be in place for either 14 days or 28 days, depending on how long the ZIP codes remain under 3% positivity.This plan averts a looming court fight with the United Federation of Teachers, which has been calling for a plan to close the more than 80 public schools in these neighborhoods."We have seen very little coronavirus activity in our schools ... this is not because we have seen a lot of coronavirus activity in our schools, this is out of an abundance of caution," de Blasio said.The teachers' union released a statement Sunday afternoon in support of the plan:"This is the right decision, one that helps protect our schools, our neighborhoods, and ultimately our city," said Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers.An additional 11 ZIP codes are also being closely monitored and are areas of concern."These 11 zip codes have not yet reached a level of 3% positivity for at least seven consecutive days, but they are edging up toward that level and we are concerned, so again in these areas we're going to go in all these areas, the original nine I mentioned and these 11 ZIP codes we're going to do a huge amount of ongoing outreach," de Blasio said.High-risk activities like gyms and outdoor pools will be closed in these 11 areas of concern, but schools will remain open. The mayor said it is possible that some of those 11 neighborhoods could eventually be included to the list of closures, depending on the communities' responses.Bedford-Stuyvesant (West)/Clinton Hill/Fort Greene -- 11205East Williamsburg/ Williamsburg -- 11211; 11249Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay-- 11235Bergen Beach/Flatlands/Marine Park/Mill Basin --11234Crown Heights (East) -- 11213Kensington/Windsor Terrace--11218Rego Park -- 11374Fresh Meadows/Hillcrest --11366Hillcrest/Jamaica Estates/Jamaica Hills-- 11432Auburndale/Fresh Meadows/Pomonok/Utopia -- 11365Local governments will provide personnel but the state will overtake the enforcement in the hot spot ZIP codes.