Rockland declaring state of emergency over measles outbreak, will bar unvaccinated from public places

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Rockland County is declaring of state of emergency Tuesday over the ongoing measles outbreak and barring unvaccinated people from public places.Rockland Executive Ed Day will announce the emergency at 2 p.m..Effective at the stroke of midnight, Wednesday, March 27, anyone who is under 18 years of age and is not vaccinated against the measles will be barred from public places until this declaration expires in 30 days or until they receive the MMR vaccination.It is unclear how the rule will be enforced.There are currently 151 confirmed reported cases of measles in the county, according to health officials.High-risk groups include pregnant women, children under 6 months of age, the immunocompromised or immunosuppressed, those who have not been vaccinated against the measles, and those who were born before 1957 and are immunosuppressedHealth officials say the best way to help protect yourself and the community is to remain up-to-date with measles vaccinations, and that high community vaccination rates help protect people who cannot get vaccinated because they are too young or have specific health conditions."We continue to encourage everyone to be up-to-date with the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine to help protect them in case of any future exposure to measles in Rockland," Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said. "Measles is highly contagious, so anyone who is not protected against measles is at risk of getting the disease, and they may spread measles to people who cannot get vaccinated because they are too young or have specific health conditions."Free MMR vaccines are available by calling:--The Rockland County Department of Health at 845-364-2497 or 845-364-2520 to schedule an appointment to get a free MMR vaccine at the Pomona health complex.--The Rockland County Department of Health Spring Valley Family Planning Clinic is also providing MMR vaccines, by appointment to Family Planning patients. Family Planning Clinic patients can call 845-364-2531 to schedule an appointment.In addition, MMR vaccines are available at local health care providers or by calling a local federally qualified health center.----------