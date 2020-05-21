coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Newark, NJ announces reopening plans

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- In Newark, where the coronavirus spread has been especially bad, Mayor Ras Baraka is now announcing the first phase of the city's plan to reopen.

"We are going to reopen gradually and responsibly as we continue to assess the data and avoid the potential for exponential spread of COVID-19." Mayor Baraka said earlier this week. "The restrictions we have put in place up to this point have been working. We don't want to go backwards and lose the gains we've worked so hard to obtain."

Additionally, the Mayor signed an executive order outlining policy for non-essential retail businesses conducting curbside pick-up, and for their customers, in accordance with an earlier executive order signed by Governor Murphy.

The mayor's initiative, Be Still Mondays, where people are encouraged to stay home every Monday will continue until at least June 1.

