NJ Coronavirus Update: New Jersey increases restrictions on outdoor gatherings, youth sports

BREAKING: We are RETIGHTENING the limit on outdoor gatherings to 25 individuals – effective 6:00 AM on December 7th.



Only exceptions:

☑️Religious or political activities

☑️Funerals

☑️Memorial services

☑️Wedding ceremonies



Outdoor dining is UNAFFECTED by this announcement. pic.twitter.com/fh0m9laRXC — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 30, 2020

NEW: All indoor youth and adult sports are being placed on a full pause – effective 6:00 AM on December 5th through January 2nd, 2021.



We’re seeing outbreaks related to indoor sports, and this will help slow the spread.



Only exceptions: collegiate-level and professional teams. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 30, 2020

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced reducing its outdoor gathering limit from 150 to 25, starting next Monday.Youth and high school indoor sports will be put on hold from Friday through at least January 2.The high school indoor sports ban appears to most directly affect the NJSIAA ice hockey season.High school hockey practice was scheduled to start on Dec. 14, followed by competition on Jan. 4.If the indoor sports pause ends on Jan. 2, no other NJSIAA indoor sport will be impacted.Murphy joined governors of six other northeastern states earlier this month in a youth hockey interstate travel ban, in effect through at least Dec. 31. State officials said at the time that youth hockey was in their crosshairs, because of the spread associated with the activities surrounding the games, not the playing of the games themselves.On Sunday, Governor Murphy reported that the state had 3,851 new positive cases for a total of 334,114 cases.There were 13 new confirmed deaths for a total of 15,149 since the pandemic began.The governor asked residents on Twitter to "Take this pandemic seriously. Let's #FlattenTheCurve like we did last spring. Practice social distancing. Mask up."In Newark, a 10-day stay-at-home advisory took effect last Wednesday, with city leaders hoping to curb rising COVID-19 cases.The resurgence of the virus in New Jersey has been amplified in Newark, its largest city, and particularly in the Ironbound, the heart of the city's Spanish and Portuguese communities and the epicenter of Newark's nightlife.The test positivity rate has soared as high as 50% there recently, and stood at about 40% according to the most recent data furnished by the city. The overall rate in Newark is about 20%, about double the statewide rate.