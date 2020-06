Coronavirus Updates: Fifth Avenue stores reopening; 5 regions enter Phase 3 Friday

EMBED >More News Videos The 5th Avenue Association says iconic stores like Tiffany, Bergdorf Goodman and Louis Vuitton plan to reopen.

EMBED >More News Videos Stacey Sager speaks with restaurant and salon employees getting back to business.

EMBED >More News Videos Getting back to work is one of the main focuses as the New York City area begins to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. But 7 On Your Side Investigates found it could take some industries longer than others to bounce back.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A number of iconic stores along Fifth Avenue are planning to reopen Thursday. Saks Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan is one of those still boarded up, with guards still outside early Thursday morning.But the 5th Avenue Association says iconic stores like Tiffany, Bergdorf Goodman and Louis Vuitton plan to reopen, although without any of the tourists who typically frequent those stores.Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says it is essential for New Yorkers to continue to get tested and follow social distancing guidelines. And Long Island officially has entered Phase 2 of reopening. Five other regions in the state will enter Phase 3 on Friday.The Fifth Avenue Association announced that a number of iconic stores along Fifth Avenue will be reopening Thursday . Shoppers are welcomed for curbside shopping and in-store pickup at the majority of the stores within the Fifth Avenue Association district (46th Street to 61st Street on Fifth Avenue and 57th Street from Sixth Avenue to Madison Avenue.)- The Racial Inclusion and Equity Task Force unveiled the Restaurant Revitalization Program. It will spend $3 million to help support 100 restaurants in the 27 hardest coronavirus hit areas. Each would get $30,000 to give $20/per hour for six weeks to 1,000 employees. The restaurants must agree to pay workers $15/per hour on top of tips within 5 years if they accept the funds.- NeOn Summer and Each One Teach One, and Community Crisis Response Initiative aim to help at-risk young people to help them over a period of 6-8 weeks to learn and engage over the summer. The mayor also announced Youth Town Halls.- Mayor de Blasio said there would be a remote element for anyone not ready to send their children back to school, should schools go with "Plan A" which is in-person learning.- The city remained below all three required thresholds for hospitalizations (69), ICU patients (337), and percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 (3%). Phase 2 reopening began Wednesday, meaning outdoor dining and some retail stores are back open for the first time in weeks in Nassau and Suffolk counties.Additionally, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said public pools will reopen to residents only on July 3, just in time for the holiday weekend.Governor Andrew Cuomo said that five regions in the state would enter Phase 3 on Friday. The regions include: Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and the Mohawk Valley. In those regions, restaurants can offer indoor and outdoor service, and personal care services like massage and nail salons can open.Daily testing results are now the most important metric to keep an eye on as New York State continues to reopen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said again on Thursday. The positive test rate across New York City was 1.7% on Tuesday, in Hudson Valley it was 0.8% and on Long Island it was 0.9%. Cuomo said the state is conducting about 50,000 tests for the coronavirus every day.When asked at his daily briefing when visitation may begin again at nursing homes in regions with very low COVID-19 transmission, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, "The closedown is a pain in the neck, but my continued answer is, it's better than death."New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Thursday said that the state would be entering Phase 2 of it's reopening thanks to people acting with "common sense for the common good."It has been 100 days since New Jersey's first positive coronavirus case. Since the height of the crisis:- New hospitalizations are down more than 90%- Total hospitalizations are down 80%- Ventilator use has dropped nearly 80%- Number of patients in our ICUs is down by fully 3/4There were 23,166 new unemployment claims last week for a total of 1,215,167 since the pandemic began. $6.2 billion in benefits paid and 94% of people who have applied have received payment.New Jersey reported 539 new cases of coronavirus for a total of 165,816. 70 people died on Wednesday for a total of 12,443.Asbury Park plans to open indoor dining on June 15 in defiance of the governor's executive order. "We've gone through hell, please let's not go back," Governor Murphy said.The University of Connecticut tentatively set Aug. 31 as the first day of classes, but President Thomas Katsouleas cautioned students and staff that it won't be business as usual due to the coronavirus pandemic. Starbucks expects to lose more than $3 billion in revenue in its fiscal third quarter due to the new coronavirus. With many workers still at home and customer traffic patterns shifting, Starbucks said it's accelerating a plan to build smaller, pickup-only locations in major U.S. cities. It's also retrofitting some cafes to better accommodate mobile pickup and delivery orders.Getting back to work is one of the main focuses as the New York City area begins to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. But 7 On Your Side Investigate s found it could take some industries longer than others to bounce back.