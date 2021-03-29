Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: England lifts stay-at-home order after nearly 3 months

According to a statement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the country "must remain cautious" due to the rise in coronavirus cases across Europe.
The lift in restrictions means six people or two households can meet outside, including in private gardens. Organized outdoor team sports can also resume for all ages.
The country has been in full national lockdown since January 4, after a more transmissible version of COVID-19 - which has became known as the UK variant - was identified in Southeast England.
Here are more of today's headlines:
New FEMA vaccination site in Newark
A new FEMA community vaccination center at NJIT 's Naimoli Family and Recreation Center in Newark will officially open its doors on Wednesday. The site will focus on vaccinating residents of vulnerable and medically underserved communities with up to 42,000 doses per week.
Outdoor gathering limit to increase in NJ
New Jersey is increasing the general outdoor gathering limit to 200 people effective Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.
NEW: I’m raising the limit on general outdoor gatherings.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 29, 2021
Effective Friday, April 2nd at 6:00 AM:
☑️General outdoor gathering limit increases to 200 people
☑️General indoor gathering limit will remain at 25 people pic.twitter.com/3vfiSU1hHt
Also effective Friday, April 2nd in the state:
- Lowering threshold for venues to be considered a "large venue" from 5,000 to 2,500
- Capacity for indoor seating at large venues increases to 20%
- Capacity for outdoor seating at large venues increases to 30%
NY to expand vaccine eligibility to 30+ years of age
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in New York. Beginning Tuesday, March 30 at 8 a.m., all New Yorkers 30 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Beginning April 6, universal eligibility goes into effect and all New Yorkers 16 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
NYC vaccinated 478,000 last week
New York City vaccinated a record 478,000 residents last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday. That number is just shy of the 500,000 vaccinations per week the mayor set as a goal at the beginning of the city's vaccination rollout. The city continues to open new vaccination sites in community and religious centers across the five boroughs. This week, a total of seven are set to open, including four in Brooklyn and one each in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx.
Plainview to waive outdoor dining fees
A town on Long Island will extend a helping hand Monday to local business owners as part of National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day. Plainview officials will announce a plan to waive all fees for outdoor dining. The town will also extend outdoor dining regulations through the rest of this year to help local businesses survive. Officials are calling on the state to get rid of the 11 p.m. curfew being imposed on restaurants.
Virus fight stalls in early hot spots New York, New Jersey
A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection. Even as the vaccination campaign has ramped up, the number of new infections in New Jersey has crept up by 37% in a little more than a month, to about 23,600 every seven days. About 50,000 people per week in New York are testing positive for the virus, a number that hasn't much changed since mid-February.
1st U.S. priest to die of COVID-19 remembered in Brooklyn
A touching memorial mass was held to remember the first catholic priest to die of COVID-19 in the United States. Father Jorge Ortiz-Garay was a Mexican-born Brooklyn pastor, who died a year ago at the age of 49.
NYC bodega workers can get vaccinated
Starting Sunday, bodega workers in New York City can get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state is setting aside 1,000 doses for workers.
One Union has already started scheduling appointments. Union leaders say bodega workers have risked their own health to serve New Yorkers during the pandemic.
Brazil's COVID crisis
For the second day in a row, more than 3,000 people have died of COVID in Brazil. It's the third time the country has surpassed the daily milestone.
Video from Brazil shows people ignoring social distancing guidelines as the nation deals with the catastrophic health crisis. COVID cases continue to spike as the country's variant spirals out of control and experts say the variant from Brazil is more contagious than other forms of the virus.
UK variant hunters lead global race to stay ahead of COVID-19
Even when there were just a few dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.K., professor Sharon Peacock recognized that the country needed to expand its capacity to analyze the genetic makeup of the virus.
The Cambridge University microbiologist set about bringing scientists together to work on genomic sequencing. That has made Britain a world leader in finding new variants that are more dangerous or resistant to vaccines.
The work is part of a global effort, and scientists around the world are learning from Britain as they ramp up their work to respond to variants and stay ahead of COVID-19.
Did COVID-19 stress, uncertainty stall anti-smoking push?
A year after COVID-19 upended lives, there are troubling signs that the pandemic stalled efforts to get Americans to stop smoking. There were fewer calls made to quit-smoking hotlines last year.
Some people reported smoking more. And there was an unusual bump in cigarette sales. Experts say unemployment, delayed medical care and fewer anti-smoking announcements likely also played a role. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's too early to gauge the pandemic's impact on smoking rates.
No crowds at Holy Week ceremonies amid pandemic
Pope Francis is celebrating solemn Holy Week ceremonies for a second straight year without the usual throngs of pilgrims and tourists, kept away by pandemic safety concerns and travel restrictions.
Francis traditionally leads a Palm Sunday procession through St. Peter's Square and then celebrates an outdoor Mass for tens of thousands of faithful.
But Francis led a Palm Sunday service this year inside St. Peter's Basilica just as he did last spring. That was just weeks after the COVID-19 outbreak erupted in Italy, which was the first country in the West to be hit by the pandemic.
Staten Island bar notorious for defying COVID restrictions is padlocked
The Staten Island bar notorious for defying COVID restrictions is now padlocked. Sheriff's deputies blocked entry to Mac's Public House following a judge's ruling on Thursday after she found that Mac's was serving alcohol without a license.
Increasing cases in Connecticut
The Connecticut State Department of Public Health is reminding residents to remain vigilant against COVID-19 as case rates have risen over the last two weeks.
DPH has moved several Connecticut towns that had been seeing falling or stable COVID-19 case rates back into Red Alert status, as the average daily case rate for COVID-19 has increased statewide to 25 cases/100,000 residents per day.
Over 90% of the Connecticut population lives in a town with an average daily case rate of over 15 cases per 100,000 residents. It is estimated that 40% of these new cases are the B.1.1.7 variant.
Fauci lays out scenario for when experts could loosen face mask recommendations
If a new study shows that vaccinations prevent COVID-19 transmission, inoculated Americans could be "much more liberal" in deciding whether or not to wear a face mask, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert.
But he also said that he cannot start recommending the removal of face masks until daily COVID infections reduce drastically.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
