New Jersey hits record number of cases as new restrictions start for outdoor gatherings

Over the weekend, @CityPatersonNJ law enforcement officials shut down two clubs that were illegally operating and selling alcohol past 10:00 PM.



We simply will not tolerate those who think the rules are for everyone else but them. We will shut you down. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 7, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8550725" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man reunites with 'secret angel' who saved his life

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A new outdoor gathering limit went into effect in New Jersey on Monday.The new gathering limit that went into effect Monday morning drops the number of those who can gather from 150 people to 25 people."As we battle the second wave of COVID-19, we must continue to take all steps necessary to prevent needless infections, hospitalizations, and deaths from this deadly virus," said Governor Phil Murphy. "While there is hope on the horizon in the form of several vaccines, in the interim, we are taking these steps today to protect our communities. It is our intention for indoor sports to resume in the New Year, but this can only happen if our state remains committed to the fight against COVID-19."Wedding ceremonies, funerals, memorial services, and religious and political activities are not subject to the outdoor gatherings limit. All other types of gatherings, such as a high school football game or an outdoor concert, will be limited to 25 individuals.Athletes, coaches, referees and other individuals necessary for a professional or collegiate sports competition are not counted towards the 25-person limit.Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people, but with certain exceptions.Also on Monday, Murphy reported 3,573 new positive COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths.Over the weekend, Paterson law enforcement officials shut down two clubs that were illegally operating and selling alcohol past 10 p.m.Gov. Murphy tweeted about the incident.This as more than 6,000 new cases were reported on Sunday, the highest number of cases in a single day since the pandemic began.As for the vaccine, the governor is on record saying he will get it when its his turn. So far, six hospitals are set to receive the first doses, including University Hospital in Newark. However, in the meantime, Murphy is worried about increasing number of COVID patients going to emergency rooms.The governor said on Friday that several hospitals in the state are pre-positioning to receive the first shipments of Pfizer's vaccine. Murphy anticipates that this first distribution will include roughly 76,000 doses."We'll be situated to begin providing vaccinations after FDA emergency use authorization," Murphy said.The governor also signed an executive order changing inclusion in the NJ Immunization Information System from OPT-IN to OPT-OUT for any resident who chooses to take a COVID-19 vaccine. He says it will add efficiency for those who take the vaccine and it doesn't mean that anyone will be forced to take it.