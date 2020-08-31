Coronavirus Live Updates: Global cases climb to 25 million

A spike in cases throughout India propelled the number above that threshold.
The U.S. has the highest number of cases at 6 million, roughly 2% of the population.
The coronavirus has now claimed the lives of more than 840,000 people across the globe.
Meantime, New York City reported its lowest positivity rate at 0.59% for Sunday.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC indoor dining update
Gov. Andrew Cuomo commented on indoor dining in New York City, saying that the state is considering about reopening, but there are still many concerns. He said the factors to consider are schools reopening and fall bringing the flu season. Cuomo says he also understands the "competitive disadvantage" and "economic consequences" NYC restaurants are facing. "We are coming into Labor Day," he said. "Labor Day will see more people going back to school. That is a factor we have to watch. We're coming into fall. Flu season is a factor that we have to watch. We are watching it. We are considering it."
1 COVID death in NY
Gov. Cuomo announced 1 COVID death in New York on Sunday, which is the lowest ever during the pandemic.
Woman gives birth to little girl 2 months after surviving COVID-19
Two months after recovering from COVID-19 while pregnant, a Houston mother has welcomed a healthy baby girl.
India reports world's biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
India registered 78,761 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the biggest single-day spike in the world since the pandemic began, just as the government began easing restrictions to help the battered economy.
NYC Layoffs on Hold
The Municipal Labor Committee asked New York City to hold off on the layoffs that would affect 22,000 city workers. They are asking the state legislature for more money and to reconvene to work out a deal. The mayor says he will assess the situation day by day.
Indoor Dining Set to Return in NJ
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says that restaurants in the state can offer indoor dining beginning on Friday at 25% capacity and with social distancing in place.
US Open Tennis Begins
U.S. Open Tennis gets underway in Flushing Meadows, Queens Monday, but this year without tennis fans packing the stands. Officials taking many precautions including taking temperature every day when people walk in. One player, 31-year-old Benoit Paire, has tested positive and is now out of the competition.
Pandemic Exodus: Who moved where during COVD-19?
It's a sad reality during the pandemic: People are leaving New York City in record numbers and moving companies are so busy they are even turning people away.
abc7NY Phase Tracker: