New Jersey coronavirus update: Gov. Murphy promises 'major announcement' in state's COVID reopening

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is promising a "major announcement" Monday in the state's reopening from the coronavirus pandemic.Murphy indicated last week that an announcement on outdoor activities like graduations and summer at the beaches was forthcoming, and more information is expected at the governor's 1 p.m. news conference."We don't want to lurch," Murphy said. "We're the only state in America that has not lurched, in other words, gone forward and then had to pull something back. We don't want to start that now. But we also owe people our best guess as to what it's going to look like for graduations, summer on the beaches, and whatnot."He stressed the state would not be lifting business restrictions like Connecticut, which has essentially reopened fully with only an indoor mask requirement."If we think there is an opportunity to do something bolder than incremental, we will do it," Murphy said. "But the numbers just don't suggest that at the moment."Instead, New Jersey's reopening will continue to be incremental."We haven't opened something and then had to pull it back," he said. "I'm proud of that. It's given people a sense of consistency, which I think has been very valuable. I think without question we will be able to open further if the numbers continue to improve, but I think we will do it step by step."The announcement comes just a few days after Johnson & Johnson got the green light from federal officials to resume administering their vaccine more than a week after it was paused due to the potential for a rare blood clotting disorder.The CDC determined the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks, and an updated fact sheet details the warning.In New Jersey, officials alerted providers guidance for restarting the shots.