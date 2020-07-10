Coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates: NYC cancels all large events through September

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that all large events requiring a city events permit will be canceled through September 30 -- including the West Indian Day Parade and Feast of San Gennaro -- as the city works to prioritize open spaces for public use.

The city will not issue a permit for any event in a location that interferes with the Open Streets or Open Restaurants program, and permits will also be denied for all events larger than one block, stage/video events that require amplification, street fairs, and events in parks that may unreasonably diminish public use. The city will refund or defer fees paid in connection with a denied permit.

"As New York has begun its reopening process, accessible open spaces are more important than ever," de Blasio said. "While it pains me to call off some of the city's beloved events, our focus now must be the prioritization of city space for public use and the continuation of social distancing."

Events that do not conflict with Open Streets or Open Restaurant areas and are for locations one city block or smaller can still apply for a permit.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that Alternate Side Parking would be suspended for another week.



The mayor also announced Alternate Side Parking is suspended next week through Sunday, July 19th.

CATHOLIC SCHOOL CLOSINGS
The Archdiocese of New York announced that 20 Catholic schools will be unable to reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and three other schools will merge.

The coronavirus public health crisis has had a devastating financial impact on Catholic school families and the greater Archdiocese, officials said.

The Diocese of Brooklyn is closing 6 schools.

ZOOS REOPENING
The Wildlife Conservation Society announced plans to reopen the Bronx Zoo, New York Aquarium, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo and Queens Zoo on Friday, July 24, after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 16.

NEW YORK STATE
Shopping malls could reopen across New York state starting on Friday. Indoor malls can get back to business as long as they have special air filtration systems in place. It applies to regions in Phase 4 of their reopening, which does not include New York City

Check our list of malls set to reopen.



NEW JERSEY
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Wednesday mandating masks or face coverings outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

The face coverings would be required outside only when people are in public and are unable to practice social distancing. The state already requires wearing a face covering at indoor public spaces.
Additionally, New Jersey will be allowing restaurant dining spaces with fixed roofs that have two open sides comprising over 50% of the total wall space to be considered outdoors.

Murphy also exempted New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission personnel from any work furloughs as the department is working through a massive backlog. Beginning on Monday, MVC offices will be open six days a week.

CONNECTICUT
Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut will pause going into Phase 3, "erring on the side of caution," after seeing what happened in other states. The decision means bars will not reopen and gatherings will be limited to 25 people inside and 100 outside.

"We never opened our bars," Lamont said. "We never opened our restaurant up to 50% capacity. Let's take a pause. Let's keep it to 25% inside and 100 people outside."

Connecticut's Phase 3 reopening was expected sometime in mid-July. On Tuesday, the state announced zero new deaths from the coronavirus for the first time since March.

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.


How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).


