Coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates: 10 new New York deaths, less than 1% test positive

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday reported just 10 coronavirus deaths in New York state, the lowest number since the pandemic started. Additionally, less than 1% of new tests are coming back positive.

"The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over, and as we reopen New York safely and incrementally, the state government will continue to provide timely information so that New Yorkers can make educated decisions for themselves and their families," he said.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy said if New Jersey continues to be smart, the state will soon be able to set a date for entry into Stage 3 of reopening.

Murphy announced Monday that outdoor gatherings may now increase from 100 to 250 persons maximum. He said there's still no limit for outdoor religious or political activities.

NEW YORK STATE
New York City entered Phase 2 of reopening Monday, with the Mid-Hudson region on track to enter Phase 3 Tuesday and Long Island on Wednesday.

NEW YORK CITY
Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was excited to see New York City enter Phase 2 on Monday.

"This is where most of our economy is," the mayor said.

Offices, in-store retail, outdoor dining, hair salons and barbershops, real estate, vehicle sales, leases, and rentals, commercial building management, and retail rental, repair and cleaning all resumed Monday.

Also, subway ridership is up 29%, bus ridership is up 22%, Staten Island Ferry ridership is up 31%, and bridge traffic into Manhattan is up more than 20%.

Playgrounds also reopened as Phase 2 began on Monday, though team sports are still not permitted in parks during this phase.

Hospitalizations, ICU patients and percentage of people testing positive (2%) remained below their required thresholds.

NEW JERSEY

Murphy announced 27 new deaths Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 12,895. 359 new coronavirus cases were confirmed, as the toll rose to 169,415.

"We're still a Top 10 state in terms of total hospitalizations, and we remain in the Top 5 in the number of deaths," the governor said. "Social distancing is the only way we drop in these rankings."

Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that outdoor gatherings may now increase from 100 to 250 persons maximum.

Meanwhile, indoor gatherings are now limited to 25% of capacity, but cannot exceed 100 persons.

Murphy added shopping malls will reopen their doors to shoppers in one week on June 29.

Casinos and indoor dining may resume at 25% capacity on July 2.

LONG ISLAND
Long Island is on track to enter Phase 3 on Wednesday.

In Nassau County, pools and spray parks will be allowed to reopen July 3. The pools will be open to residents only -- similar to rules imposed at beaches. Social distancing rules will also still apply.

EARLY COVID-19 TESTS LIKELY CONTAMINATED
There's new and potentially disturbing information concerning early coronavirus testing procedures, as some of the tests conducted by the CDC were likely contaminated, according to an investigation.

The possible contamination was likely what delayed the CDC's distribution of the tests during the height of the pandemic.

CARDIAC ARRESTS AND COVID-19
The coronavirus pandemic is being linked to a dramatic rise in cardiac arrests in New York City.

EMS says that between March 1 and April 25, it received 4,000 cardiac arrest calls -- that's two times more than the previous year.

The FDNY says the 3,600 deaths that resulted indicate that COVID-19 directly or indirectly has played a role.

YANKEES AND METS SPRING TRAINING
The Yankees and Mets will move their spring training camps for the upcoming Major League Baseball season from Florida to New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Cuomo said he spoke with Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner and President Randy Levine and Mets Chief Operating Officer Jeff Wilpon who informed him of the plan.

