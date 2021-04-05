Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: 1 in 10 people in US has tested positive for virus

Forty percent of all adults in the country, more than 103 million Americans, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
However, there are still concerns about a fourth wave of infections as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.
The United States is now approaching 30.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. That means about one in every 10 Americans has tested positive for the virus, and one in almost 600 has died.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NJ expanding vaccine to 16+ on April 19
New Jersey will open vaccination eligibility to everyone 16 and up on April 19, with Gov. Phil Murphy announcing the state will beat its previously stated goal of May 1 for universal adult eligibility. Other states, including neighboring New York and Connecticut, have already announced earlier eligibility dates.
Illinois bar opening event linked to 46 COVID-19 cases
A rural Illinois bar opening event in February was linked to a COVID-19 outbreak of at least 46 cases, a school closure and the hospitalization of a long-term care facility resident, according to a United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.
The Illinois Department of Public Health identified 29 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 or had COVID-19-like symptoms within 14 days after the indoor bar opening event. All 29 cases were confirmed by COVID-19 antigen or nucleic acid amplification tests except for one probable symptomatic case who did not receive testing.
NYC gets rid of schools 2 case rule
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that in light good data, parents can continue to opt-in to in-person learning until Friday. Also, the city will no longer use the two-case rule to close schools.
The replacement for the two-case rule is not yet known. Still, Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter said the district will focus on handwashing, mask-wearing, and social distancing to stop COVID outbreaks, instead of sudden closures.
Europe's vaccine rollout 'unacceptably slow': WHO
The World Health Organization criticized Europe's sluggish vaccine rollout as "unacceptably slow" in a recent statement, pointing to the low rate of Europeans who have been fully vaccinated.
Just 10% of Europeans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and only 4% have been fully vaccinated, according to the WHO.
India sees 'alarming rate of growth of COVID-19 cases and deaths,' officials say
India has seen "an alarming rate of growth of COVID-19 cases and deaths" in recent weeks, the prime minister's office said Sunday.
More than 12.3 million people in India have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far and at least 165,101 of them have died, making India one of the worst-affected countries in the world. On Saturday, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed 93,249 new cases, the highest single-day tally since mid-September. The country's daily case counts have been rising exponentially since early March.
David Geffen Hall to reopen earlier than planned
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the New York Philharmonic announced the acceleration of the comprehensive renovation of David Geffen Hall now scheduled to reopen to the public in Fall 2022, nearly two years earlier than previously announced. It's a silver lining of the coronavirus, which has kept concerts in the hall cancelled since March 2020.
More than half a million vaccinated per week in NYC
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city is now vaccinating more than half a million people per week. The city has administered more than 4.6 million COVID-19 vaccines.
Also, the opt-in deadline for NYC Schools has been extended to April 9.
COVID restrictions eased in NY
In New York State the 11 p.m. curfew has ended for movie theaters, casinos, bowling alleys, billiard halls, and gyms.
However, the COVID pandemic curfew remains in place for restaurants. Capacity is still limited to 50% in the city.
55+ eligible for vaccine in NJ
New Jersey is expanding vaccine eligibility today to more groups of people, including anyone 55 and older. People age 16 and older who have intellectual or developmental disabilities are also newly eligible. Additionally, New Jersey residents who work in higher education, or at libraries, and in real estate are also among a long list of workers who can now book appointments.
Coney Island amusement parks ready to welcome back guests
After an 18-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Coney Island amusement parks -- including the iconic Luna Park and Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park -- will be welcoming back guests starting Friday, April 9.
There will be added safety restrictions, including physical distancing through reduced capacity, controlled admissions both online and at the gate, distanced eating areas and ride seating, hand sanitizing stations located at every ride, and frequent cleaning of high-touch areas.
How long will COVID vaccines protect people?
Doctors are worried that coronavirus may end up being like influenza, which requires a new vaccine every year both because the circulating strains mutate fast and because immunity from the vaccine wears off quickly.
Although initial evidence suggests immunity from vaccination against coronavirus provides long-lasting protection, vaccine makers have begun making and testing versions of their vaccines that protect against worrying variants of the virus. That includes the B.1.351 version first seen in South Africa, which carries a mutation that, in lab experiments, appears to allow it to evade the human immune response a little.
A report out last month from Pfizer suggests people who get both doses keep strong immunity for at least six months. Experts have been at pains to point out that doesn't mean immunity stops at six months. It means that's the longest volunteers in the trials have been followed to see what their immunity is.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
