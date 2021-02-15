Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Large-scale Israeli study shows Pfizer shot highly effective

Clalit, the largest of Israel's four health care providers, released a study Sunday that compared infections in 600,000 Israelis who had received the vaccine compared to 600,000 who were not immunized.
The study found a 94% drop in symptomatic infections and a 92% drop in serious cases of the disease among those vaccinated. It said "the efficacy of the vaccine is preserved in every age group," particularly a week after the second dose of the vaccine.
The researchers said the preliminary findings of the ongoing research "is aimed at emphasizing to the population that has yet to vaccinate that the vaccine is highly effective and prevents serious illness."
Israel launched its COVID-19 vaccine campaign in December. Since then, over a quarter of the population - 2.5 million people - have received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and over 42% have received the first shot, according to the Health Ministry.
Here are more of today's headlines:
COVID variant case in NYC
A Connecticut patient who has tested positive for the South African variant was transferred to a New York City hospital. Officials say there is no evidence of any spread in New York state to date.
Program to vaccinate underserved communities in NJ kicks off today
A new vaccination partnership to help underserved communities launches today in New Jersey. The goal is to administer COVID vaccinations to 15,000 residents.
Rapid COVID testing site serves United passengers at Newark airport
A rapid COVID testing program launched Monday for a single airline at Newark Liberty International Airport. The testing facility is located at the baggage claim area in Terminal C and will serve United Airlines passengers exclusively. More than 300 tests are expected to be administered daily in four separate testing rooms.
New York expands vaccine eligibility despite supply issues
Millions of New Yorkers with health conditions that leave them at high risk of illness from COVID-19 can now theoretically sign up for appointments at state-run vaccination sites, but a lack of vaccine supply means many will be frustrated in their search for a shot. Starting Monday, 3 million more people over 16 with so-called comorbidities will become eligible.
Hours extended for NY gyms and fitness centers, casinos, billiards halls
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he signed an Executive Order Sunday extending closing times for bars, restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, casinos, billiards halls, as well as other State Liquor Authority-licensed establishments, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. statewide. Cuomo had announced on Friday that he would be making the change for bars and restaurants, but also allowed extended hours to the other businesses because of "the continued decline in hospitalization and infection rates throughout New York State."
NYC daily COVID indicators
The city reported 264 new hospitalizations due to COVID and 3,499 new cases. The city's 7-day COVID positivity rate currently stands at 7.40%.
NY daily COVID indicators
Governor Cuomo announced on Sunday the state's daily COVID positivity rate stands at 3.54% and the 7-day average is down to 3.83%, the lowest its been since November 29. In addition, hospitalizations are currently at 6,593, down 29% from the post-holiday break. Unfortunately, 107 deaths were reported in the state on Saturday.
Oxford University plans to test its vaccine in children for 1st time
The University of Oxford plans to test its COVID-19 vaccine in children for the first time, becoming the latest vaccine developer to assess whether its coronavirus shot is effective in young people. The trial announced Saturday seeks to recruit 300 volunteers between the ages of 6 and 17, with up to 240 receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and the remainder a control meningitis vaccine. Andrew Pollard, chief researcher on the Oxford vaccine trial, says that while most children don't get severely ill from COVID-19, "it is important to establish the safety and immune response to the vaccine in children and young people as some children may benefit from vaccination.''
Vaccination sites to increase capacity for New Yorkers with comorbidities, underlying conditions
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state's vaccination program and announced that individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions can use the 'Am I Eligible' website starting Sunday morning. The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool will be updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions at 8 a.m. on Sunday, with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks.
Biden Administration secures 200M more doses for use by summer
President Biden says the country is on track to deliver 100 million vaccine doses one month earlier than expected after the administration secured 200 million additional doses from Pfizer and Moderna to be delivered this summer. Looking ahead, Dr. Anthony Fauci says anyone who wants a vaccine should be able to get one by spring. Fauci also says that he thinks children as young as first grade could be authorized to get the shots by September.
NYC pharmacies get vaccine
The Biden administration is shipping the COVID-19 vaccine directly to pharmacies, which began administering doses on Friday. In New York City. That means an initial shipment of 26,000 doses, with 500 each going to 250 pharmacies including Duane Reade, Walgreens, Rite Aid, and Costco. Outside the city, CVS is also involved.
Murphy reopens school sports to parents, spectators
Parents can again attend their children's school sporting events in New Jersey. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday he was signing an executive order to permit up to two parents or guardians to attend indoor and outdoor school sporting events. The order will continue to cap indoor attendance at 35% of capacity or 150 people, the governor said. Spectators were not permitted at school sports events under a Murphy order from late last year. Murphy said the Friday order would take effect immediately.
NYC expanding vaccine access for seniors
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a three-pronged plan to vaccinate homebound seniors and the essential frontline home care workers who care for them. Beginning next week, the city will launch on-site senior vaccination clinics and, with the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March, stand up a vaccination drive for homebound seniors. To minimize risk for homebound seniors throughout the month of February, the city will aim to vaccinate 25,000 home health aides over the next month, offering dedicated appointments in the areas where they live and work. To meet seniors where they are, the city will set up vaccine clinics at DFTA retirement communities and HPD Senior Buildings.
Cuomo withheld nursing home COVID data over Trump fears, office confirms
The office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed Friday the contents of a recording that shows the governor and his team withheld the nursing home coronavirus death toll from state legislators out of fear it could be used against them by the Trump administration. The governor's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, confirmed the contents of the recording obtained by the New York Post, in which she is overheard admitting the governor's office withheld the numbers because of the concern they would "be used against us" by the Department of Justice.
Indoor dining returns to NYC with limited capacity, restaurant/bar hours to be extended
Indoor dining is back in New York City Friday, with capacity limited to 25%, and -- coming Sunday -- extended hours. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that given the continued decline in hospitalization and infection rates throughout New York, closing times for restaurants and bars will be extended from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. statewide beginning Valentine's Day.
"Our decisions are based on science and data, and we adjust as the virus adjusts," he said. "The infection rate and hospitalizations have continued to significantly decline. Accordingly, we have adjusted with arena and catering hall openings with rigorous testing and limited capacity indoor dining openings in New York City. We will also move the restaurant and bar closing hour from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. statewide on Sunday."
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
