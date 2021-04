Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Moderna set to seek full FDA approval of vaccine

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Moderna has released the results of its vaccine trial after six months allowing it to seek full FDA approval.The new trial data shows the vaccine is 90% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID.It's also 95% effective against severe cases of the virus.Moderna says there's been no evidence of blood clots linked to the vaccine's use.The company is currently testing variant-specific boosters, and collecting data on the vaccine's use in adolescents. U.S. health officials are weighing next steps as they investigate a handful of unusual blood clots in people who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine - a one-dose shot that many countries were eagerly awaiting to help speed virus protection.It's not clear if the exceedingly rare reports - so far, six cases out of more than 7 million inoculations in the U.S. - really are linked to the J&J vaccine. But the government recommended a pause in J&J vaccinations on Tuesday, just a week after European regulators declared that such clots are a rare but possible risk with the AstraZeneca vaccine, a shot made in a similar way but not yet approved for use in the U.S. Federal health officials are expected to meet Wednesday , one day after abruptly calling for a nationwide pause in administering all doses of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine.The CDC and FDA cited six cases of blood clotting out of nearly 7 million doses. All of the cases involved women, one of whom died.COVID vaccination appointments for homebound seniors in New York City are being postponed until Sunday. That's because the program used the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Dr. David Chokshi said that the appointments are being rescheduled with transportation so that the seniors can receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead.The Hoboken Health Department has opened the city's pre-registration list to now accept sign-ups for all Hoboken residents ages 16 and up, who will become eligible to receive the vaccine as of Monday, April 19.Hoboken residents ages 16 and up can now pre-register , while selecting the category "general public," if they do not meet other currently listed categories. Those pre-registering are encouraged to provide an e-mail address if they have one, to allow for a faster registration process.Hoboken residents ages 16 and 17 require a parent or guardian to pre-register on their behalf in order to receive a vaccine through the Hoboken Health Department at Carepoint.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration on April 13 halted use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that has been given to 6.8 million people in the U.S.The pause is due to reports of blood clotting in six people who have received the vaccine. One woman died, and another has been hospitalized in critical condition. Dr. William Petri, an infectious disease physician and immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers questions to help put this development in context Families who lost loved ones to COVID-19 can now get help with funeral expenses from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, though the program got off to a bumpy start . The agency on Monday launched a hotline -- 844-684-6333 -- to apply for up to $9,000 in assistance per burial. While FEMA has aided families with disaster-related burial costs in the past, the COVID-19 effort is the largest of its type. Some $2 billion was allocated as part of the $900 billion relief deal Congress approved in December, while the Democrats' $1.9 trillion package last month bolstered it by providing the agency with an additional $50 billion to use for coronavirus-related costs.City officials say 51,000 students have opted back into New York City public schools to finish out the school year. Students returning in all grades will return on April 26 Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.aa