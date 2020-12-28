COVID Live Updates: CDC releases vaccine guidelines for those with health conditions

Officials say those with weakened immune systems and an increased risk of a severe case of coronavirus may receive the vaccine.
However, the CDC says there is a chance some could experience a reduced immune response to the vaccine.
Those with underlying medical conditions should check they are not allergic to anything in the vaccine before getting it.
Here are more of today's headlines:
South Korea COVID variant
South Korea has reported its first cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom. The country's disease control agency is reporting that the cases are among a family of three who had arrived last week. The family lives in the UK and are currently under quarantine. South Korea recorded more than 1,200 cases on Christmas Day, the biggest one-day increase since the onset of the pandemic.
New COVID protocols for certain airline passengers
Airline passengers arriving to the U.S. from Great Britain must show proof of a negative COVID test. The new CDC guideline also requires that test results must be known 72 hours or less before departure and comes amid concerns about the new coronavirus variant.
Airlines must confirm negative test results for all passengers before they get on a plane. If a passenger chooses not to take a test, the airline must deny boarding to that passenger.
Highest TSA screening since pandemic hit
TSA screened 1,284,599 people at airport checkpoints nationwide Sunday. They say it is the highest checkpoint throughput since the pandemic hit. It is also the sixth day in the last 10 that volume has surpassed 1 million.
NJ long-term facilities to receive 1st vaccines after distribution delay
New Jersey has lost more than 7,200 residents at long-term care facilities to COVID-19, and that's why they are among the first in line to get vaccinated. The state is preparing to vaccinate 125,000 of those residents in the coming weeks, with 90 facilities expecting to get access to the drugs this week, but the vaccinations are happening a week late after the state missed a federal paperwork deadline.
NY hospitalizations surpass 7,000
New York state officials are working with the medical community to increase hospital capacity as the number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 reaches the highest level since mid-May, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.
Officials said 7,183 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Saturday, an increase of nearly 300 over the previous day.
New Jersey death toll rises
Officials announced Sunday 20 more deaths in New Jersey, bringing the state total to 16,685. An additional 2,329 positive cases were confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 461,221.
NYC indicators
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 191 new COVID-related hospitalizations on Sunday and a total of 3.015 new cases, bringing the 7-day average positivity rate for the city up to 7.07%.
