Coronavirus Update: Deaths flat at a 'devastating level of pain,' Cuomo says

"Whatever we do today will determine the rate of infection tomorrow," Cuomo cautioned. He said although people, including him are anxious to reopen the economy, we must be cautious and continue social distancing efforts.
APRIL 14, 2020
Ocasio-Cortez, Schumer ask feds for help to pay for funerals
Sen. Charles Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked the federal government to help pay for funerals for the state's thousands of dead.
The two Democrats appeared together in the hard-hit neighborhood of Corona, Queens, part of Ocasio-Cortez's district, to ask the Federal Emergency Management Administration to approve disaster funeral assistance across New York.
Nursing home crisis
About 25% of New York state's COVID19 deaths are residents of nursing homes and adult care facilities, new data shows. 2722 people residents have died at either a facility or a hospital. The state has updated their data to reflect the deaths in all counties.
Death rate flat, but devastating
Governor Andrew Cuomo said that hospitalizations were flat and even a bit lower in the state's battle against the coronavirus. ICU admissions are down, but nursing homes are an increasing issue with a growing number of cases. 778 lives were lost on Monday for an increase of deaths in the state for a total of 10,834. "Deaths are flat at a devastating level of pain," Cuomo said.
Cuomo says he wants no fight with Trump
In reference to the president's tweet criticizing him for forming a coalition to develop a multi-state reopening plan, "Suppose they gave a war and nobody came," was on a poster at the governor's grade school and Cuomo said, "Sometimes it takes more strength to walk away from a fight to engage it. The president will have no fight with me. I will not engage it." Governor Cuomo said he welcomes working together with the president.
APRIL 13, 2020
10,000 surgical masks donated to Orange County health care workers
Upstate New York hospitals are receiving an influx of PPE for health care workers. Orange County executives accepted 10,000 surgical masks on Monday to be used in the fight against coronavirus.
The donation comes from the American Chinese United Care Alliance.
Nursing home fatalities
According to data released by the NY State Department of Health, 1,064 of the state's 10,056 deaths are classified as a nursing home fatality - just over 10% of the total deaths.
Metro-North announces 1st COVID-19 related fatality
Metro-North announced Monday that an MTA railroad worker has died from the novel coronavirus. Officials identified him as 28-year veteran machinist John Oles, who worked in the Harmon Support Shop and leaves behind his wife, Karen, and his two daughters, Kristen and Kimberly.
6 states announce COVID-19 collaboration
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday a multi-state workgroup with the purpose of jointly confronting the COVID-19 pandemic. The collaboration includes New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island.
Each state will appoint a public health official and an economic development official, and each governor's chief of staff will immediately start a working group to come up with an economic reopening plan based on data and research.
Cuomo Monday briefing
671 more deaths from coronavirus were reported on Easter Sunday, causing the death toll in New York State to reach 10,056. "We will be recalibrating what is essential," the governor said about reopening the economy slowly. He called for more testing and more precautions when that process eventually starts.
Cuomo on Rolling Stone cover
During the coronavirus pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has emerged as a leader not just for New Yorkers but for the American public too -- and now he will grace the cover of "Rolling Stone."
APRIL 12, 2020
President Trump's friend dies of COVID-19
ABC News has confirmed New York real estate mogul Stanley Chera has died after battling the coronavirus. Sources familiar with the matter tell ABC that Chera, a longtime friend of President Trump's, died at a New York hospital where he was battling the illness. The President has referenced Chera, but not by name, for the last few weeks as a close friend of his whom was battling the disease.
Nursing homes
More than 2,700 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded at nursing homes nationwide, including 1,880 in New York state as of Saturday.
There are about 96,000 residents at 613 licensed nursing homes in New York state. More than 5,500 residents at 338 nursing homes have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Yonkers police officer dies of coronavirus
A member of the Yonkers police department has passed away from the virus.
A 25-year member of the force, Detective William Sullivan was known as a devoted family man who leaves behind his wife Eileen, a daughter Jacqueline and his son Will, who's also in the police department.
Regarding NYC Schools
When asked where he and Mayor Bill de Blasio stand on the closing of New York City schools, Cuomo reiterated that a decision needs to be coordinated and decided regionally, and in collaboration with New Jersey, and Connecticut. Cuomo said that for now, schools will remain closed, explaining that he is not yet prepared to make a decision as to what will happen in June.
New push for federal help
Gov. Cuomo repeated that it is crucial that the state receive federal assistance. Cuomo and Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) issued a bipartisan statement, calling for an additional $500 billion in federal aid for U.S. states and territories dealing with COVID-19. "The federal CARES Act just almost ignored state governments. When you ignore state government, you ignore our situation -- we have a $10 billion to $15 billion deficit -- we got a budget done, but our budget was basically contingent on what happens going forward. And without federal assistance, how does this state economy come back? How do we really start to fund schools? And that's going to happen -- that has to happen from a federal Level. There is no level above a state government that can make a difference, besides the federal government," Cuomo explained.
New guidelines for employers
Cuomo announced that the state would issue a number of additional guidelines, including requiring that cloth masks be provided, cost-free to essential workers, by businesses, and the expansion of who is eligible to receive an antibody test.
Touching gesture
Governor Cuomo visited Pathways Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Niskayuna. Cuomo said the center wanted to loan 35 ventilators to those in need downstate.
APRIL 11, 2020
Most deaths in world
The United States has overtaken Italy for most COVID-19 deaths in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Cuomo: fewer hospitalizations; ICU admissions, intubations down
Governor Andrew Cuomo says the number of hospitalizations appears to have hit an apex, and this peak is turning into a plateau. That means while people continue to enter the hospital with COVID-19, the rate of increase is lower. Also promising: the three-day average of intensive care unit admissions is down as well as intubations, meaning people being put on ventilators, are also down which the governor calls "a very good sign."
"So while ICU beds may not mean anything any more in the hospital system, intubations are still intubations. And this is a very good sign that the intubations are down," Cuomo said.
He added: "All the numbers are on the downward slope. Still people getting infected, still people going to the hospital but again a lower rate of increase."
APRIL 10, 2020
NY COVID-19 ICU admissions down for first time
For the first time since the coronavirus crisis struck New York, there were fewer admissions to the intensive care unit on Thursday than the day before. It's one of a number of encouraging signs that the worst may have passed.
Governor Cuomo daily briefing
The governor said that he is "cautiously optimistic" that we are slowing the infection rate. He cited a dramatic decline in hospitalizations and even a negative statistic for the first time in the ICU.
"The actual curb is much, much lower than any of them projected," Cuomo said. "In fairness to the experts, no one has been here before, no one."
He said that social distancing policies and compliance by the public greatly flattened the curve.
"They couldn't count the spirit of New Yorkers in their models," the governor said.
Cuomo again said testing would be the key to restarting the economy.
"We've done more testing in New York than some countries have done," Cuomo said. "It's not enough if you want to reopen on a meaningful scale and reopen quickly."
Another bright spot, "We are relatively comfortable with ventilators and PPE," Cuomo said, as long as the hospitalization rate doesn't increase.
Governor Cuomo on GMA
There are more than 160,000 confirmed cases in the state of New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo appeared on "Good Morning America" on Friday morning. He was asked by Michael Strahan if the state was at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. "That's the big question," Cuomo said. "We think we're at the plateau, and the hospitalization rate is coming down." Strahan asked the governor how we can get back to the economy and start to move forward. "Before we start to relax there is some troubling news about a second wave," Cuomo said, "We don't want the same thing to happen twice."
State unemployment site gets a reboot
New York state says those filing for unemployment will find the process to be much more user friendly when they go online on Friday.
APRIL 9, 2020
Westchester nurses take action
Nurses at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla took part in a national day of action and pleaded for someone to supply them with the proper PPE and personnel they need to care for COVID-19 patients.
Record unemployment
It's been almost a month since stores around the state have been shut, its employees home and out of work, and trying to apply for unemployment benefits. This week 347,000 New Yorkers filed for unemployment, bringing the number of jobless claims since March 14 to over 800,000.
Temporary hospitals
With the pace of hospitalizations declining, plans for emergency treatment centers have been scaled back. Cuomo said the state doesn't plan to build any more temporary hospitals beyond those completed or nearly finished at the Javits Convention Center, the USNS Comfort, Staten Island, Westbury, Westchester County and Stony Brook. He had previously announced plans for four additional field hospitals.
Pay freeze
The state is delaying pay raises for about 80,000 state workers for three months as it deals with the loss of up to $15 billion in revenue from the outbreak-related economic downturn. The move is expected to save about $50 million for the state, which will see if the raises can go into effect later, said Division of Budget spokesman Freeman Klopott. Cuomo said Thursday he had two choices: layoffs or a pay freeze.
Governor Cuomo talks about rising deaths
Governor Cuomo said in his daily briefing that, "Our healthcare system has done a phenomenal job in doing an insurmountable task." However, even though hospitalizations are continuously down, on Thursday the governor announced another higher one-day COVID-19 death total record for the state: 799 people. There are 159,937 confirmed cases in New York state - more than any country in the world.
Long Island concerns
The number of hospitalizations and deaths from coronavirus are creeping up in Nassau, Suffolk and Rockland counties. The governor said additional supplies were being sent to areas showing increases. "You stay at home and you save a life," Governor Cuomo reminded residents.
NY cases came from Europe, scientists find
New research found that the coronavirus COVID-19 arrived in New York weeks before the first confirmed case and likely came from Europe, not China.
APRIL 8, 2020
Hospital to house field hospital on grounds
Nothern Westchester Hospital will house a field hospital on its grounds to keep ahead of the potential need for additional beds for COVID-19 patients.
The hospital will be patient-ready by Saturday, April 11. It is designed as a unit within the hospital with the same staffing ratio, equipment and supplies. It will give NWH the ability to care for approximately 30-40 additional patients.
Former Assembly Member dies
Former Assembly Member Richard Brodsky has died from coronavirus at age 73. He was a tireless advocate for the people of Westchester during his 28 years in public service.
US Open hospital site
The first COVID-19 patients are expected to arrive Friday at the temporary hospital that has been set up at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (NTC) in Queens.
"Terrible" news, but Cuomo sees flattening
The grim figure of 779 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day was met with some cautious optimistim that New York is seeing a flattening of the curve. "What we are doing is actually working and is making a difference, he said," Cuomo said.
"If we stop doing what we are doing, we will see that curve change. It's not a time to get complacent."
No return to normal
As far as when things could go back to normal, the governor said he didn't think there was any going back. "Well, when will we return to normal? I don't think we return to normal. I don't think we return to yesterday, where we were. I think if we are smart, we achieve a new normal," he said.
Minorities hit hardest
"It always seems that the poorest people pay the highest price," Cuomo said, "Let's figure it out, let's do the work." He promised more testing in minority communities to gain research and data so scientists could figure out a way to help the situation.
Absentee ballots for all
Governor Cuomo announced that all New Yorkers could vote absentee in the upcoming primary election on June 23.
Greenburgh to require temperature checks
The Town of Greenburgh issued an emergency order Tuesday night requiring specific health and safety requirements at all grocery stores and pharmacies, including temperature tests for every employee and customer entering the businesses. There is also an extensive list of other requirements for supermarkets.
Sanitation workers help 3-year-old boy celebrate birthday
Hudson lives in the village of Ardsley in Westchester and turned 3 on Tuesday, and he loves garbage trucks. Some Westchester sanitation workers came to the rescue after his party got canceled.
APRIL 7, 2020
Westchester man comes off ventilator
A husband and father from Westchester County is recovering after spending 17 days on a ventilator. His family decided to speak out about their journey to give hope to others going through the same thing.
John Prine dies
A representative for John Prine said the singer died Tuesday from complications of the coronavirus at 73.
Yonkers nurses rally
Nurses at two hospitals in Yonkers say they're not being given adequate PPE. The nurses from St. Joseph's Medical Center and St. John's Riverside Hospital stood six feet apart as they called for more supplies.
They also said they are dangerously understaffed and that a growing number of workers at both hospitals are testing positive for COVID-19.
Westchester County cases approach 15,000
Officials reported Tuesday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Westchester County is now 14,804, and there have been 283 fatalities attributed to the virus. County Executive George Latimer said the total number of patients hospitalized is now 1,056.
Cuomo updates situation in NY
Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the three-day average of hospitalizations in the state is down, suggesting that we are reaching a plateau, however, the number of deaths continues to increase with its largest single-day loss.
5,489 people have died as of Tuesday morning, up 731 in a single day. There are 138,836 total positive cases in the state.
The governor said that the infection will not end before the economy starts back up. "It's going to come down to testing," Cuomo said.
The 1918 pandemic peaked for six months and 30,000 people died, Cuomo noted. He said that we see this plateauing due to social distancing. "Social distancing is working," the governor said. "I know it's hard, but we have to keep doing it."
As far as a plan for when people could get back to work, Gov. Cuomo said, "We're working with Connecticut and New Jersey, because when we go back we go back together."
He said those that go back to work first will likely be people tested with antibodies, or younger people.
Rockland County parks close
All park facilities (trails, parking lots, boat ramps, restrooms, offices, playgrounds) are closed and officials canceled all upcoming park events in Rockland County due to overcrowding.
APRIL 6, 2020
USNS Comfort to take COVID-19 patients
President Trump approved Gov. Cuomo's request that the Navy ship start treating coronavirus patients. The governor says it will add an additional 1,000 beds staffed by federal personnel to provide much-needed relief to the over-stressed hospitals in New York and New Jersey.
US Open postponed
The 120th US Open set to be played in June in Mamoroneck has been postponed to September 17.
Westchester County cases
Westchester County officials reported Monday that there are 6,184 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 211 deaths.
Is this the apex?
"It's hopeful but it's inconclusive, and it's still dependent on what we do," Governor Cuomo said of a model saying we are possibly hitting the apex.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said data suggests the spread of the virus in New York is nearing its apex, but "there is tremendous stress on the health care system."
There are 130,689 positive cases of coronavirus in New York. 16,837 are hospitalized, and 4,758 have died.
Comfort request
Governor Cuomo is also requesting the use of USNS Comfort for COVID-19 patients. The Javits Center was already approved last week for coronavirus patients.
PAUSE continues, Fines increased
Most notably, NY PAUSE is extended to April 29th. That means non-essential businesses and schools will remain closed. Governor Cuomo is increasing the fine from $500 to $1,000 for violating gathering and social distancing orders. "You don't have the right to risk someone else's life," he said.
Thank you
The governor thanked the states of Oregon, Washington, and California for sending ventilators. "We will be there for every other state like they have been for us," Cuomo said. "Leading the charge, like we always do."
APRIL 5, 2020
Washington returning 400 ventilators
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday that the state will return more than 400 ventilators of the 500 it has received from the federal government so they can go to New York and other states hit harder by the coronavirus.
The Democratic governor said Sunday his statewide stay-at-home order and weeks of social distancing have led to slower rates of infections and deaths in Washington. The state Department of Health said Washington had nearly 8,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 338 deaths. New York has more than 122,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,000 deaths.
Cautious optimism
The state reported 594 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday - a small decrease compared to the 630 new fatalities announced the day before. ICU admissions and intubations were also down, the governor said, while the discharge rate from hospitals was rising. Cuomo sounded cautiously optimistic even as he urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant and continue adhering to the strict social distancing policies in place.
United Airlines slashes LaGuardia, Newark service
United Airlines significantly cut service at LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airports starting Sunday and for at least the next three weeks because of the COVID-19 crisis.
APRIL 4, 2020
More ventilators secured
The state got 1,000 ventilators after the Chinese government facilitated a donation from billionaires Jack Ma and Joseph Tsai, the co-founders of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, Cuomo said. He added that the state of Oregon had volunteered to send 140 more breathing machines.
Westchester honors COVID-19 victims
Westchester County Executive George Latimer is directing flags at all County facilities to be flown at half-staff in honor of Westchester residents who have died from coronavirus. "These are not just numbers on a growing chart, these are our neighbors," Latimer said. "As we continue to show strength and resilience as we fight this virus, we must remember the importance of grieving the ones we have lost. My condolences go out to the families and friends of those who have left us too soon."
MTA distributes N95 masks to essential workers
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced Saturday it will be distributing N95 masks to essential operating employees across New York City Transit, MTA Bus Company, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad, and Bridges and Tunnels. "We continue to do everything we can to protect the health and safety of the 74,000 of hardworking men and women who are keeping New York moving through this difficult time," said Patrick J. Foye, MTA Chairman and CEO in a statement. The masks were scheduled to be distributed beginning Saturday as follows: New York City Transit - 159,000; Long Island Rail Road - 40,429; Metro-North - 36,357; Bridges and Tunnels - 12,429.
APRIL 3, 2020
Governor Cuomo update on cases in state
Governor Cuomo announced that as of Friday morning, there were 102,863 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. There are 14,810 hospitalized and 2,935 deaths in New York. The number of deaths surged by more than 600 in a day. 57,159 of the cases are in New York City, while more than 22,000 are on Long Island.
Javits to treat COVID-19 cases
The governor thanked the president for allowing the state to convert the Javits Center into a COVID-19 hospital, instead of an overflow hospital for non-COVID cases. "He did it despite the fact that the federal agencies were not eager to do that, and he did it quickly, and I thank him for that," Cuomo said.
Ventilators
He also signed an executive order that hospitals not keep ventilators they aren't yet using. The governor said he didn't want someone to die because hospitals weren't sharing their ventilators. "The burn rate is about 300 ventilators a day," Cuomo said. Hospitals are filling up with COVID-19 patients, and officials fear they will soon run out of breathing machines for intensive care patients. Cuomo said his executive order will allow the state to redeploy excess ventilators and protective equipment from hospitals and other institutions. National Guard members will pick up ventilators across the state. Institutions that give up equipment will get it back or be reimbursed, he said.
Other notes
The governor says he added "E Pluribus Unum" to the state seal of New York. "Out of many, one." Cuomo said it's representative of the challenge the state is facing and the help residents need from the rest of the country. A reporter asked the governor what his late-father Governor Mario Cuomo taught him that he's using in governing through this crisis.
"Never give up, never give up, never give up, that's where we are," Cuomo said, and he added, "'Trust in love and loves triumph over hate and selfishness,' and we need love now as a people."
As for his brother Chris Cuomo, the governor said that his recovery from coronavirus is tough, but that he's doing well.
APRIL 2, 2020
Decision to keep golf courses open draws criticism
New York's decision to keep golf courses open during the coronavirus pandemic is drawing criticism from some who say it sends a mixed message.
While the overall directive has been to stay home, the area's public links have been crowded.
Death toll, cases still rising quickly
New York State now has 92,381 positive COVID-19 cases with 51,809 of those in New York City. 2,373 people have died. 13,282 people are hospitalized with 3,396 in the ICU.
New hospital space
Brooklyn Cruise Terminal temporary hospital is set to open next week and a COVID-19 only hospital at Staten Island Psychology Center is also due to open. The governor said he feels good about the number of hospital beds in the state, but said staff and supplies remain a concern.
Medical supplies needed!
Governor Cuomo announced a number for companies to help with supplies:
212-803-3100
covid19supplies@esd.ny.gov
He added that the state would pay a premium and help convert their factory. "It's a state need, it's a national need."
Governor Cuomo also encouraged residents to sign up for the New York Health Exchange as the enrollment period has been extended through May 15.
Chris Cuomo update
"New Yorkers are very compassionate and many people ask me about Chris and how he's doing," Cuomo said. He called his brother live and asked him how he's doing.
"Let's get after it!" Chris Cuomo said. "I'm doing pretty well all things considered. This is very tough. I get it now. I have now become part of this group of people who have this. You have this 5, 8, 10 days constant fever," he said.
Record Unemployment
Unemployment claims surged by more than 1,000% in New York last week to nearly 370,000 initial claims. 6,648,000 people applied for unemployment in one week. This is now the largest ever documented by the weekly jobless claims report by the Labor Department. More people have filed for unemployment over the last 2 weeks than live in New York City.
https://abc7ny.com/careers/record-unemployment-again-in-new-york-state/6071347/
APRIL 1, 2020
Yonkers mom who tested positive has warning
A woman was shocked to learn she tested positive for coronavirus three weeks after the onset of symptoms.
Recovered New Rochelle COVID-19 patients donating plasma
Some of the first residents in the Tri-State Area infected with coronavirus are now stepping up to be the first to help treat others. Dozens of members of the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue have signed up to donate plasma as part of an experimental COVID-19 treatment. The screenings took place in a mobile facility parked outside of the temple.
