COVID Live Updates: Demand for testing surges ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Dr. Anthony Fauci says while it's important to get tested, he's urging Americans to forgo gathering for Thanksgiving this year to stop the spread.
More than 2 million Americans have tested positive this month, making November the worst month of the pandemic yet.
More and more states are now imposing restrictions.
Los Angeles has implemented a 10 p.m. curfew, while Montana and Iowa now have mask mandates.
It's a move at least a dozen states are resisting.
Pfizer releases new results of COVID-19 efficacy
Pfizer is taking the next step forward with its vaccine as it applies for emergency FDA approval.
The final results from their phase 3 analysis found the Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective.
The pharmaceutical company completed its safety review of the much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine.
Last week, Pfizer announced its vaccine appears to be more than 90% effective.
The FDA advisory committee is set to meet for three days next month and could approve the vaccine as early as December 10.
FDA authorizes first at-home, rapid COVID test
FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for the first at-home rapid test for COVID-19. The Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit is authorized for use at home or point of care in a doctor's office but only with a prescription. FDA says the molecular test "works by swirling the self-collected sample swab in a vial that is then placed in the test unit. In 30 minutes or less, the results can be read directly from the test unit's light-up display that shows whether a person is positive or negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus."
Regional mask force
Transit agencies in the area are teaming up to encourage riders to wear face coverings. The MTA is partnering with the Port Authority, NJ Transit, Amtrak and SEPTA in the joint effort.
The agencies are forming a regional "mask force" to get more mask compliance and to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading to riders and workers.
Pandemic's impact on cats in New York
People involved in the trap, neuter, release (TNR) of cats on Long Island are warning about the exploding number of feral cats due to the suspension of towns' TNR programs last spring.
Eyewitness News found that the majority of towns on Long Island suspended their TNR programs last spring because of the coronavirus. In most towns, the number of cats spayed or neutered from January 2020 to October 2020 is significantly less than in 2019.
GOP senator tests positive
Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who is 87 years old, tweeted that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, after saying earlier he would self isolate after a possible exposure.
"I've tested positive for coronavirus," Grassley wrote. "I'll (be) following my doctors' orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I'm feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone's well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon."
New York state hits over 2,000 hospitalized for COVID
Gov. Cuomo said that New York state has hit more than 2,000 people hospitalized for COVID-19, which is the highest since June. The statewide positivity rate is 3.18% while the rate in all focus zones is 4.89%.
"The number of cases across the country and in New York are only continuing to climb. Despite our success in managing the spread, New York is not immune to this national surge of COVID," Governor Cuomo said. "Our micro-cluster strategy and testing capacity will help us through this new season, but ensuring we don't go back to where we were in the spring is going to depend on our behavior. We all have a part to play - wear a mask, stay socially distant, avoid gatherings large and small, and wash your hands religiously. Our actions today determine our rate of positive cases tomorrow - it's that simple. We can manage this phase the same way we did before: by holding each other to account and staying New York Tough."
Potential exposure at Friendly's in Riverhead
The Suffolk County Department of Health Services is advising anyone who visited Friendly's Restaurant, located at 949 Old Country Road, Riverhead, NY 11901, on November 5 or 6 that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Another state added to NJ, CT travel advisory list
Vermont has been added to the travel advisory list for New Jersey and Connecticut, bringing the total to 46 states and territories. Individuals from the locations on the list must quarantine for 14 days. In New York, visitors from out of state can test out of the mandatory 14-day quarantine.
NYC funeral home shut down for violations
A funeral home in Brooklyn has been shut down months after bodies were found decomposing in a truck outside the facility. Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services was shuttered for "egregious violations" at the height of the pandemic.
NYC schools will remain open
New York City schools will be open on Wednesday as the city positivity rate remains below the 3% threshold, Mayor de Blasio said.
Dolly Parton helped fund Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine research
In April, less than a month after COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic, Dolly Parton donated $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University. More than seven months later, it's been revealed that the legendary performer's donation helped fund Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, which this week became the second coronavirus vaccine with a stunningly high success rate. Parton's name appears in the preliminary report on the vaccine among sponsors like the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Dr. Anthony Fauci heads, and Emory University. She originally donated to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in honor of her friend and Vanderbilt professor of surgery Dr. Naji Abumrad.
New Orleans cancels 2021 Mardi Gras parades
While the City of New Orleans cannot cancel Mardi Gras because it is a religious holiday, it announced it is not permitting large gatherings to celebrate. Famed Mardi Grad parades of any kind won't be allowed in 2021 because "because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus," according to the city. Some Mardi Gras Krewes, social organizations that put on parades or balls for the carnival season, have modified balls to follow strict local COVID-19 guidelines. Attendance at a ball is by invitation only.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
