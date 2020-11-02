Coronavirus Updates: Cruises get green light from CDC; cases rise around the world

But experts warn the current trend in cases could put your Thanksgiving and Christmas plans at risk.
Officials in Texas calling for additional help amid a surge of COVID-19 deaths in El Paso.
The hard-hit county set up a fourth mobile morgue as hospital ICUs hit 117% capacity.
Every state except for Nebraska and Delaware is seeing a rise in cases.
In Spain, a six-month state of emergency has triggered riots across the country.
Crowds clashing with police, breaking windows, and throwing fireworks.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to shut down businesses in England starting November 5.
President Trump makes remarks about Fauci
President Donald Trump suggested to a Florida crowd he may fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading expert on infectious diseases, after the election.
Speaking after midnight following a full day of campaigning, the President was complaining about the news media coverage of Covid-19 when the crowd broke out into a "Fire Fauci" chant.
"Don't tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after the election," Trump said to cheers. "I appreciate the advice."
Port Authority mask fines begin
It is a bold new move by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. They will now start issuing $50 fines to anyone who is not wearing a mask at its facilities.
Face coverings are required at airports, on PATH trains, and in the station, on AirTrains and bus terminals.
Thanksgiving warning
As COVID cases continue to spike across the country, Gov. Cuomo is warning against family gatherings this holiday season.
"I think we have to double down even though it is Thanksgiving. I understand the symbolism of Thanksgiving. I appreciate the desire to be with family. I really urge people to think twice this year."
COVID's impact on minorities
Gov. Cuomo and New York officials on Saturday, highlighted the disparities and inequalities of COVID affecting communities of color. They are pleading for a better health infrastructure in those communities that will allow for more testing, and more readily available vaccines once it becomes available.
557+ busted at illegal warehouse party in the Bronx
New York City Deputy Sheriffs shut down an illegal party inside a warehouse in the Bronx overnight.
The gathering on Halloween night at 1420 Seabury Avenue in the Bronx included more than 557 people in violation of emergency orders.
NY updated COVID numbers
Of the 148,935 tests reported Saturday, 2,255 were positive (1.51% of total). The number of total hospitalizations are at 1,125. Unfortunately, there were 17 COVID fatalities reported on Saturday. The test positivity rate in the focus areas under New York's Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.1%. The statewide positivity rate excluding these focus areas is 1.36%.
One World Observatory reopens
The Observatory atop One World Trade Center reopens Sunday. It will also welcome back guests next Saturday, then beginning on Nov. 14, will resume two-day weekend operations.
COVID-19 frontline workers and first responders will receive free admission through the end of the year when accompanied by a paying guest. The Observatory will operate at 25% maximum capacity with timed ticketing because of the pandemic.
Italy eyes more restrictions; wants schools open
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte is expected this week to order more restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Conte addresses lawmakers at noon Monday to lay out the next measures and press for widespread public support after a week of nightly protests by Italians angered by limits on the personal freedom and the economic damage suffered by closed businesses. Conte was conferring on Sunday with governors and representatives from cities and towns in a bid to ensure local support. He has said he is determined to keep schools open if possible.
For two days straight, Italy registered more than 30,000 new confirmed infections. Just a week ago, Conte shuttered gyms, pools, cinemas and theaters and ordered bars and cafes to stop serving customers at 6 p.m., except for takeaway and delivery service.
Gov. Cuomo ends quarantine list, switches to testing plan for visitors
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York is moving away from the Tri-State Travel Advisory and will now require people coming to the state to test negative.
The newly unveiled quarantine policy will do away with the current Tri-State Travel Advisory list, and now mandates that anyone visiting the state must test negative or quarantine for 14 days with the exception of residents from contiguous states New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
