Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Pfizer says it's testing vaccine on babies, young children

Pfizer says its vaccine is now being tested on children as young as six months old.
"When we weigh the risk with getting the virus, it's clear, let's get the vaccine," said Otavio Good, father.
The California couple's seven-month-old son will take part in the trial this week.
His 1-year-old brother was the first in his age group to start the trial.
"He had a sore arm for a day, was a little low energy for a day, but that's it," said Zinaida Good, mother.
In the meantime, the CDC says more than 50% of adults have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
Vaccine eligibility to expand in NJ
New Jersey residents ages 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID vaccine starting Monday. 16 and 17-year-olds will need a parent or guardian to pre-register on their behalf. Anyone pre-registering is encouraged to provide an e-mail address to allow for a faster registration process. Governor Phil Murphy stated the current pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not impact expanding eligibility.
Half of U.S. adults have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, CDC says
Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday, marking another milestone in the nation's largest-ever vaccination campaign but leaving more work to do to convince skeptical Americans to roll up their sleeves.
Almost 130 million people 18 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 50.4% of the total adult population, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. Almost 84 million adults, or about 32.5% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.
Vaccinated CCSU students will receive $50 toward housing next fall
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal visited a vaccination clinic where CCSU students who are being vaccinated will receive a $50 credit.
The clinic at CCSU will be held from 9 am to 3:30 pm, students must register ahead of time. Students will receive $50 off their housing bill so that they and other students are safer in their dorms.
NY positivity rate drops to lowest level in months
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that the COVID-19 positivity rate in New York dropped to 2.35 percent, the lowest since November 7.
"New York is making tremendous progress in our goal to vaccinate every New Yorker while keeping the infection and hospitalization rates down, but variants of the virus remain a concern across the state," Cuomo said. "It's going to take everyone working together, as individuals and in communities, to protect each other and defeat this virus once and for all. Until we get to that point, we must stay vigilant and continue with the behaviors we know slow the spread - washing your hands, staying socially distanced and wearing a mask."
Fauci says he expects US to resume using Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine by Friday
The United States will likely move to resume Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine this coming week, possibly with restrictions or broader warnings after reports of some very rare blood clot cases, the government's top infectious diseases expert said Sunday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, in a series of news show interviews, said he expects a decision when advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meet Friday to discuss the pause in J&J's single-dose vaccine.
Ontario retracts COVID rules that banned playgrounds, allowed pedestrian stops after public backlash
Ontario's premier retracted restrictions Saturday that banned playgrounds and allowed police to require anyone not at home to explain why they're out after a backlash from police forces, health officials and the public. The pandemic restrictions imposed by Canada's most populous province immediately ran into opposition as police departments insisted they wouldn't use new powers to randomly stop pedestrians or motorists and health experts complained the rules focus on outdoor activities rather than more dangerous indoor settings.
Japanese leader asks Pfizer for additional vaccine supply
Japan's prime minister has asked U.S. drug maker Pfizer for additional supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine. Yoshihide Suga is looking to speed up his country's inoculation drive, which lags behind many other countries.
After holding talks with President Joe Biden at the White House, Suga wrapped up his Washington visit on Saturday with a phone call to Pfizer's CEO. A Japanese Cabinet minister tasked with vaccinations said Sunday that the two sides have practically reached an agreement over the vaccines. Suga asked for additional supplies that would cover all eligible recipients by September. So far, less than 1% of Japan's population have gotten the vaccine.
How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Most states have opened up COVID-19 vaccination to everyone 16 and older, but not everyone is lining up to get the shot. With the recent temporary pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, doctors worry about an increase in vaccine hesitancy that may not be warranted. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the CDC found that as many as a third of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming and North Dakota, and lowest in Massachusetts, Vermont and California.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
aa