COVID Updates: President-elect Biden begins building Coronavirus Task Force

He is focusing first on the virus, which has already killed nearly 240,000 Americans. Biden will announce details on Monday of a task force that will create a blueprint to attempt to bring the pandemic under control that he plans to begin implementing after assuming the presidency on Jan. 20.
Biden has already named a former surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, and an ex-Food and Drug Administration commissioner, David Kessler, as co-chairs.
The US continues to lead the world, with at least 9,861,983 cases and 237,123 deaths.
What to know about coronavirus:
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
Here are more of today's headlines:
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID vaccine may be 90% effective
Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators. Monday's announcement doesn't mean a vaccine is imminent: This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries. Pfizer Inc. did not provide any more details about those cases, and cautioned the initial protection rate might change by the time the study ends.
Stocks soar on vaccine news
Stock markets rocketed higher Monday after Pfizer said early data show its coronavirus vaccine is effective and investors breathed a sigh of relief after days of U.S. presidential limbo ended with Democrat Joe Biden declared the president-elect. Markets were already sharply higher on the U.S. election result when Pfizer said that data shows vaccine shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators. Any economic recovery depends on checking the pandemic, and investors pounced upon the news. Pfizer's data is only preliminary and does not mean a vaccine is imminent. Getting the vaccine to billions of people will be a massive undertaking, even if it is approved.
NJ to implement new restrictions
Gov. Phil Murphy will announce Monday that restaurants must close by 10 p.m., seating will be banned at indoor bars, and establishments will be prohibited from serving food and alcohol between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Casinos in Atlantic City will also not be permitted to serve food or alcohol during those overnight hours. Indoor bar seating had up to this point had been covered under the state's indoor dining regulations, but it will now be prohibited. The new restrictions, which will take effect Thursday, will not affect outdoor dining. Restaurants will be able to continue building out their outdoor dining, including setting up outdoor igloos.
Staten Island seeing decline in COVID cases
There is a sigh of relief on Staten Island as an uptick in COVID cases is seeing a decline. Last week, city officials say two zip codes were above the 3% infection rate. The number dropped below that this weekend, but increased safety measures, however, are still in place.
As cases rise in US, new restrictions put in place
New restrictions are being put in place across the country as cases surge. In El Paso, Texas, the rolling positivity rate is over 24%. The death toll there is 653 lives lost, and 300 more deaths are still being determined whether they may be coronavirus-related. Another hot zone in Ohio, where more than 5,000 new cases were reported on Friday. The governor of Colorado believes one in every 100 residents is currently contagious with the virus, while residents in Denver are being urged to be home by 10 p.m. In Massachusetts, new stay at home orders are now in effect statewide between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and residents must wear masks in public even if they're more than six feet from others.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: