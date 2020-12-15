COVID Live Updates: Vaccinations underway for frontline workers as FDA considers another approval

The FDA authorized Pfizer's vaccine last week, and this week made significant progress toward approving a second.
This as we hit a startling new surge in cases. More than 100,000 Americans are in the hospital, battling the virus.
Just days ago, the nation experienced its deadliest day of the pandemic with 3,309 lives lost.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Moderna vaccine found effective
The Food and Drug Administration said its preliminary analysis confirmed the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health, bringing it to the cusp of U.S. authorization. The Moderna vaccine was more than 94% effective overall at preventing COVID-19 illness, and 86% effective in people 65 and older. The FDA uncovered no major safety issues.
NJ anticipates state's 1st COVID vaccinations
Governor Phil Murphy is calling Tuesday a "momentous day" as the first COVID-19 vaccinations are set to be administered in Newark. Murphy said health care workers will be administered the state's first vaccines at University Hospital in Newark. Murphy said the state has received the "first roughly 76,000 vaccine doses," and he added as more vaccine shipments arrive, the state's vaccination program will become much more robust over the coming weeks.
NYC to halt outdoor dining during winter storm Wednesday
The Department of Sanitation issued a Snow Alert saying outdoor dining must cease on Wednesday at 2 p.m. They're asking that restaurants also remove any tables, chairs, or heaters in the roadway.
US death toll surpasses 300,000
The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 300,000 Monday just as the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots in a monumental campaign to conquer the outbreak. The number of dead rivals the population of St. Louis or Pittsburgh. It is equivalent to repeating a tragedy on the scale of Hurricane Katrina every day for 5 1/2 months. It is more than five times the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam War. It is equal to a 9/11 attack every day for more than 100 days. "The numbers are staggering -- the most impactful respiratory pandemic that we have experienced in over 102 years, since the iconic 1918 Spanish flu," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious-disease expert, said days before the milestone. The U.S. crossed the threshold on the same day health care workers rolled up their sleeves for Pfizer's COVID-19 shot, marking the start of the biggest vaccination campaign in American history. If a second vaccine is authorized soon, as expected, 20 million people could be immunized by month's end.
New Jersey restaurant takes advantage of limited capacity for toy drive
One restaurant in New Jersey is reserving tables to help children and families in a special way for the holiday season. At Positano Restaurant in Wayne, some of the best seats in the house are actually reserved for gifts.
Cuomo, de Blasio warn of coronavirus shutdown in NY if COVID rates rise
Governor Andrew Cuomo warned that if the state's coronavirus positivity doesn't change, a shutdown could be necessary. All non-essential businesses would be forced to shut down as they did back in the spring, and the governor mentioned the criticism he's getting for shutting down indoor dining in New York City and said businesses should actually be happy.
"You should be happy, because if we don't change the trajectory, we're going to go to shut down, and then your business is going to close," Cuomo said. "That, my friends, is a real problem. Worry about that, because that is a real worry. Deaths are a worry, and the shutdown of the economy are the real worries, and they are viable worries."
NYC critical care nurse given first COVID vaccine in the US
The director of critical care at Long Island Jewish Medical Center (LIJ) in Queens has become the first person in the United States to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a non-trial setting. Sandra Lindsay, RN, received the vaccine just after 9 a.m. Monday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo looked on from Albany via livestream.
"The person who is going to take the first vaccine in the state of New York, maybe the first vaccine shot in the United States, Sandra Lindsay, an ICU nurse, it's a pleasure to be with you," Cuomo said. "And you are in Long Island Jewish Medical Center, which is in Queens. Good things come from Queens."
ABC News/Ipsos poll shows support for getting COVID vaccine, but divide on timing
A new ABC News/IPSOS poll shows many Americans are willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but there is a divide over when to be inoculated. More than 8 in 10 Americans would choose to be inoculated, according to the poll released Monday morning. But it's more complicated when you look at when people want to be vaccinated. Forty percent of those polled said they would get is as soon as possible, while another 44% want to wait a bit before getting vaccinated.
