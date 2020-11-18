COVID Live Updates: Demand for testing surges ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Dr. Anthony Fauci says while it's important to get tested, he's urging Americans to forgo gathering for Thanksgiving this year to stop the spread.
More than 2 million Americans have tested positive this month, making November the worst month of the pandemic yet.
More and more states are now imposing restrictions.
Los Angeles has implemented a 10 p.m. curfew, while Montana and Iowa now have mask mandates.
It's a move at least a dozen states are resisting.
US sees highest daily COVID-19 death toll in 6 months
At least 1,707 new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That's the highest daily death toll since May 14.
Europe has half of world's 4 million new COVID cases but sees hope
Europe made up almost half of the world's 4 million new coronavirus cases last week but recorded a nearly 10% fall in infections compared to the week before, thanks in part to strict government lockdown measures that have fanned some discontent, the World Health Organization reported Wednesday.
Pfizer releases new results of COVID-19 efficacy
Pfizer is taking the next step forward with its vaccine as it applies for emergency FDA approval. The final results from their phase 3 analysis found the Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective. The pharmaceutical company completed its safety review of the much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, Pfizer announced its vaccine appears to be more than 90% effective. The FDA advisory committee is set to meet for three days next month and could approve the vaccine as early as December 10.
FDA authorizes first at-home, rapid COVID test
FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for the first at-home rapid test for COVID-19. The Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit is authorized for use at home or point of care in a doctor's office but only with a prescription. FDA says the molecular test "works by swirling the self-collected sample swab in a vial that is then placed in the test unit. In 30 minutes or less, the results can be read directly from the test unit's light-up display that shows whether a person is positive or negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus."
Regional mask force
Transit agencies in the area are teaming up to encourage riders to wear face coverings. The MTA is partnering with the Port Authority, NJ Transit, Amtrak and SEPTA in the joint effort. The agencies are forming a regional "mask force" to get more mask compliance and to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading to riders and workers.
Pandemic's impact on cats in New York
People involved in the trap, neuter, release (TNR) of cats on Long Island are warning about the exploding number of feral cats due to the suspension of towns' TNR programs last spring. Eyewitness News found that the majority of towns on Long Island suspended their TNR programs last spring because of the coronavirus. In most towns, the number of cats spayed or neutered from January 2020 to October 2020 is significantly less than in 2019.
GOP senator tests positive
Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who is 87 years old, tweeted that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, after saying earlier he would self isolate after a possible exposure.
"I've tested positive for coronavirus," Grassley wrote. "I'll (be) following my doctors' orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I'm feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone's well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon."
New York state hits over 2,000 hospitalized for COVID
Gov. Cuomo said that New York state has hit more than 2,000 people hospitalized for COVID-19, which is the highest since June. The statewide positivity rate is 3.18% while the rate in all focus zones is 4.89%.
"The number of cases across the country and in New York are only continuing to climb. Despite our success in managing the spread, New York is not immune to this national surge of COVID," Governor Cuomo said. "Our micro-cluster strategy and testing capacity will help us through this new season, but ensuring we don't go back to where we were in the spring is going to depend on our behavior. We all have a part to play - wear a mask, stay socially distant, avoid gatherings large and small, and wash your hands religiously. Our actions today determine our rate of positive cases tomorrow - it's that simple. We can manage this phase the same way we did before: by holding each other to account and staying New York Tough."
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
