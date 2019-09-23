Results to be announced in Newark water filter lead removal project

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5561464" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anthony Johnson has the latest on the water crisis in Newark.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Preliminary results are being released on the thousands of filters that are meant to eliminate lead from Newark's water supply.Mayor Ras Baraka has said ahead of this big unveiling Monday that he is optimistic.Newark residents are ready for this crisis to be over.Monday, we find out if the 38,000 water filters the city handed out to residents have been working.Several months ago, it was determined the filters were not stopping the high levels of lead from getting into the drinking water.Due to Newark's aging pipes, homes in the Pequannock and Wanaque treatment areas have tested positive for high lead levels.The federal government stepped in and ordered the city to hand out bottled water to affected residents.So far, Newark has handed out 70,000 cases of water.Meanwhile, the city is now hard at work replacing some 18,000 lead lines to the homes of Newark residents for free.Initially, Newark officials thought this could take years, but with everyone's cooperation, this massive $120 million replacement project could be completed in months.The Mayor and governor will announce results of water filter testing at City Hall Monday afternoon.----------