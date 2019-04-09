Health & Fitness

Rockland County officials discuss new strategies to stop measles outbreak

NEW CITY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Rockland County leaders gathered on Monday to discuss new strategies to stop the measles outbreak.

The meeting comes after a judge lifted the county's state of emergency on Friday.

The state of emergency had banned all non-vaccinated minors from public places for 30 days, including schools, malls, restaurants and places of worship.

The judge determined the 168 cases of measles in the county since October didn't rise to the level of an epidemic since it only impacted less than .05% of the population.

Also, by law, emergency declarations are only allowed to last five days.

"I absolutely do not agree with the judge's opinion that this measles crisis does not rise to the level of an emergency, when, in fact, we are facing the longest lasting current outbreak in the nation and the largest outbreak in New York State in 30 years," County Executive Ed Day said.

There have been no fatalities, and officials say there are only four current cases of the illness.

"I'm hopeful we are not going to be forced to wait to see people get infected, to see children or pregnant women get infected and see serious consequences to their lives," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said.

Day argued that a separate health department order that banned non-vaccinated children from schools with less than a 95 percent vaccination rate does remain in place.

Attorneys for parents disagreed, and both sides are back in court next week. Civil rights lawyer Michael Sussman called Day's action "arbitrary and capricious."

The Rockland County Health Department urges those who are still unsure about the merits of immunization to talk to their doctors. For additional vaccination locations, call the Health Department directly at (845) 364-2497, or see your private physician.

