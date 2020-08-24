Coronavirus Live Updates: New York records lowest infection rate to date; 1st confirmed case of reinfection in Hong Kong

"It is a great day," Cuomo said at Monday's press briefing.
New York has had an infection rate under 1% for more than two weeks, though Cuomo also announced a recent uptick in cases and infection rate in Western New York driven in part by clusters at a steel plan in Erie County and a food processing factory in Chautauqua County, new cases at two nursing homes identified by state-mandated testing of staff, pre-hospital procedure screening, and testing of seasonal labor at farms.
What to know about coronavirus:
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Here are more of today's headlines:
NY setting up COVID testing at airports
Cuomo said there will be coronavirus testing sites at LaGuardia and JFK airports airports. The Port Authority will be working with the city and the state to get the testing facilities online for travelers and airport employees in the coming weeks. A pilot program launched at Kennedy Airport's terminal 4 at the end of June, initially offered testing to airport and airline workers, opened to all travelers last week.
"We have done a number of initiatives to protect our progress," Cuomo said. "Our infection rate is low, the question is how do you keep it low? How do you make sure you are not getting infected by people from other states where the infection rate is high? And how do you make sure you are maintaining compliance, bars, restaurants, young people? We are actually setting up testing sites out our airports to be able to do faster testing of people coming in, also hospital staff."
School reopening plans in New Jersey
Of all of the school districts in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy said that 436 districts plan to operate in a hybrid model, 180 plan to go digital only, 59 are offering in-person only, and 11 districts are offering a combination of all three models.
University of Hong Kong reports 1st case of human reinfection
The University of Hong Kong claims it has documented the world's first case of COVID-19 reinfection. The university made the announcement in a press release Monday, revealing findings from its study of an "apparently young and healthy patient" who had a second episode of COVID-19 infection which was diagnosed more than four months after the first episode. A team of researchers showed that the genome sequence of the virus strain in the first episode of COVID-19 infection is "clearly different" from that of the virus strain found during the second episode of infection, according to the press release.
Mets to resume play
The New York Mets will resume play Tuesday after having their last four games postponed because two members of their traveling party tested positive for COVID-19.
Sports in NY
Lower-risk sports, like tennis, soccer, cross country, field hockey and swimming, in all regions may practice and play beginning September 21. Cuomo says school sports must follow the Department of Health's issued guidance -- no travel practice or plan permitted outside of the schools region or contiguous region/county until October 19. Higher-risk sports with full physical contact like tackle football, wrestling, rugby and ice hockey may continue to practice, but are not authorized to play.
University in CT bars students' return amid Danbury spike
A spike in coronavirus cases in Danbury has prompted Western Connecticut State University to temporarily move all classes online and bar students from returning to residence halls for at least two weeks. Nearly 900 students were expected to begin moving into dorms on Sunday, but school President John Clark announced the new restrictions on Saturday. About 60 students who moved in early are being told to stay on campus for the next two weeks, and commuting students must stay off campus, he said.
NYC Outdoor Learning Plan
The outdoor learning plan will apply to all public, charter, and even private schools in the city.
- Principals can set up classrooms in their schoolyards and request additional space starting Monday.
- Any school that applies by Friday 8/28 will have a response next week.
- Prioritizing the 27 hardest-hit neighborhoods and schools with no useable outdoor space.
Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island reopening
Statue of Liberty Museum and the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration partially reopened on Monday. The interior of the Statue of Liberty, including the pedestal and crown, remains closed and will be included as part of a later reopening phase.
Gyms reopen in New York state
For fitness enthusiasts outside of New York City, Monday is the day they can return to gyms. On Long Island and in other locations, many gyms are opening their doors at 33 percent capacity and with other restrictions in place.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
abc7NY Phase Tracker: