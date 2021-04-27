CDC issued new outdoor mask guidance | WATCH LIVE

WASHINGTON -- The CDC issued updated guidance on wearing masks outdoors Tuesday, with new recommendations that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask unless they are in a crowd of strangers.The CDC still recommends wearing a mask on for any crowded outdoor events like concerts, parades and sporting events.Recommendations to wear masks in indoor public spaces remain in place.Outdoor activities that fully vaccinated people do not need a mask for include walking, running, hiking and biking with members of the same household, small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated family and friends and even a mixture of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people as well as outdoor dining at a restaurant.A November review in the Journal of Infectious Diseases found that the odds of viral transmission are 18.7 times greater indoors than out, and less than 10% of Covid-19 infections studied occurred outside. Despite that, several states still have outdoor mask mandates in place.People are considered fully vaccinated by the CDC two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.Ahead of his first address to Congress on Wednesday,President Joe Biden will give remarks on the state of the pandemic on Tuesday.The updated mask guidance will come as more and more Americans get vaccinated -- about 229 million doses have been administered in the US, according to the CDC -- and as Biden nears his 100th day in office.Biden began his presidency by asking Americans to wear masks for 100 days and signed an executive order requiring their use on federal property. The order requires masks and physical distancing in federal buildings, on federal lands and by government contractors, and urges states and local governments to do the same.White House officials and medical experts, including Fauci, have repeatedly asked the public to wear masks and practice social distancing to stop the spread of the virus.The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.