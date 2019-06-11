Concern over possible mumps outbreak among inmates at Bergen County Jail

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials are investigating suspected cases of mumps at a jail in Nwe Jersey.
The Bergen County Sheriff's Office says doctors have diagnosed five inmates with mumps at the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack.
They are still awaiting tests to confirm the clinical diagnosis.
County officials will be holding a press conference to discuss the public health response to the suspected mumps outbreak.
