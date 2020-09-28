Coronavirus Updates: New York City positivity rate approaches 2 percent

Coronavirus

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's COVID-19 positivity rate is approaching 2 percent, health officials said. It's a concerning rise as NYC public schools would close at 3%.

Mayor de Blasio said the city had 332 new reported cases with 61 patients admitted to hospitals. The citywide positive tests are at 1.93%

Earlier, Governor Cuomo also reported elevated positive test rates in Brooklyn, Orange County and Rockland County.



Of the 52,936 tests reported, 834 were positive (1.5% of total). Total hospitalizations are 543. 11 deaths because of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday.

New York eviction protections
New York Governor Cuomo says eviction protections for residents have been extended until January 1, 2021 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo first announced a State moratorium on residential and commercial evictions on March 20 to ensure no tenant was evicted during the height of the public health emergency.

Cuomo responds to calls for state takeover of NYC schools
Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded to the the principals' union calls for the state to takeover the New York City school system after they unanimously declared a vote of "no confidence" for Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.

NYC sheriff's office pulls plug on 4 large gatherings
The New York City sheriff's office says it pulled the plug on four large gatherings that were not following coronavirus restrictions this weekend. The latest shutdown happened Sunday night at Zebra Lounge on 38th Ave in Flushing, Queens where 100 people were inside. Three people were charged for violation of emergency order and alcoholic beverage control laws.


Deputies say they found 192 people packed into a karaoke bar in Flushing early Sunday morning that was serving alcohol without a license. On Saturday morning, an illegal gathering of 78 people on Bowery Street in Chinatown was shut down. Neighbors of the karaoke spot in Flushing say they're fed up.

Cases spike in Brooklyn, Queens

New York City is dealing with a new spike in coronavirus cases. Officials pinpoint the increase to several neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens, and they are considering taking action to crackdown and stop the spread.

Exclusive: Tenants living in Manhattan hotel alongside homeless men
"We've had fistfights in the hallway during all hours of the day and night, screaming," Douglas Rowan told Eyewitness News. Rowan has lived in an apartment inside the Lucerne on the city's Upper West Side for more than three decades. He lives with 9 other residents inside the building, all senior citizens. During the height of the pandemic, the city wanted to keep homeless men out of crowded shelters for their own safety and decided to put more than 200 men inside the Lucerne.

Stay informed with ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
As New York City public schools inch closer to reopening in-person learning, much of the success will rely heavily on schools keeping the COVID rate of infection in check. According to the city, public schools can only stay open if the COVID positivity rate stays below 3%. To stay informed, you can follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker.


The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.


