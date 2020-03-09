LIVE: Gov. Newsom provides update on state response to coronavrius, Grand Princess cruise ship

The ship remains docked at the Port of Oakland's Outer Harbor Terminal, far away from Alameda, Oakland's Jack London Square and the Estuary.
Latest Details
All Times Pacific:
March 10, 2020
12:15 p.m.
Unloading cruise ship passengers a slow process in Oakland
The captain of the Grand Princess Cruise ship announced Tuesday morning that they disembarked 407 of the 2,422 passengers on Monday in Oakland. Tuesday's announcement carried with it some frustration.
"We have not been receiving timely nor accurate information from the government agencies who have developed and are now managing the disembarkment plan. It has been literally impossible for me to guide you on their processes. Thus far they have shared information about a plan, procedures and protocol only to see it change without notice," the captain said over the loudspeaker.
He said passengers from California and the UK will be the first ones released Tuesday.
The passengers were given luggage tags and will be called by the color of their tag. The groups are red, silver, light blue, yellow, gold and aqua.
By 11 a.m. Tuesday, they were on red 1, according to passenger Teresa Johnson. She received an aqua card.
Carol Reid's card is light blue 3.
"Hopefully we will be getting off today and taken to Travis Air Force Base," she said. That is one of four military bases where passengers will be quarantined for two weeks.
Carol said she and her husband brought extra medication in case something happened, but not enough to get through the quarantine. They are waiting on more prescriptions to arrive.
She and her husband love to cruise but says this experience has tested that love a bit.
"We may limit it for a while. I am still trying to cancel a Carnival Cruise but they are having telephone problems," she said.
The passengers are being unloaded at the Port of Oakland. They are being screened in medical tents and then sent back to their home country or to US military bases to be quarantined. At least 21 people on the ship are known to have the corona virus.
9:45 a.m.
More passengers disembark from Grand Princess
7:30 a.m.
More passengers to disembark from the Grand Princess today
The Grand Princess cruise ship remains docked at the Port of Oakland's Outer Harbor Terminal, far away from Alameda, Oakland's Jack London Square and the Estuary.
MARCH 9, 2020
7 p.m.
Where are the passengers going?
Nearly 1,000 of the 2,400 passengers on board the cruise are from California and many of those will be transported by bus to Travis Air Force Base for a two-week quarantine.
This is not the first time Travis Air Force Base is housing people for quarantine. The first wave of evacuees were from Wuhan, China.
They left the base on Feb. 20.
The second wave were passengers on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan. ABC7 talked to one passenger on board the Grand Princess as it was heading into the bay.
On Sunday Gov. Gavin Newsom said it could take three days or longer to get passengers off the Grand Princess.
Anyone who develops symptoms once they arrive at Travis Air Force Base will be taken and transferred off base to a medical facility.
Presumably, if they don't show any signs they will be released after their two week quarantine.
Others will travel to Miramar Naval Air Station in Southern California.
Those who live out of the state and country will travel to a private terminal at the Oakland International Airport for travel to and quarantine in their home countries.
The 1,100 crew members will return to sea with the Grand Princess to quarantine on-board.
Sick passengers on board the cruise have been taken to local hospitals.
Medical facilities are stepping up their ability to care for coronavirus patients, as some in the community worry about when the situation will be contained.
Hospitals across the Bay Area have negative-pressure isolation rooms, which prevent germs from escaping.
Stanford engineers are prepared to create new rooms at their facility, or to convert an entire ward, if necessary.
12:30 p.m.
Health officials in Santa Clara County announced Monday morning that a woman in her 60s has died of the novel coronavirus. The patient had been in the hospital for several weeks and was the third case of the virus in the county. Health officials say she had not traveled internationally and had not come into contact with an infected person or traveler. County health officials say she likely developed the virus in the community. She died Monday morning at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View. Health officials have not said whether the woman had any other health conditions prior to contracting the coronavirus.
12:00 p.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship has arrived at the Port of Oakland.
11:32 a.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship crosses under the Bay Bridge, heading to the Port of Oakland.
11:15 a.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship is near San Francisco's city coast.
11:02 a.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship is under the Golden Gate Bridge.
10:45 a.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship is now approaching the Golden Gate Bridge. The ship is still scheduled to dock at noon in Oakland.
8:45 a.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship is now visible from the San Francisco Bay. The ship is still scheduled to dock at noon PT in Oakland.
7:30 a.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying at least 21 people infected with novel coronavirus is expected to dock at noon at the Port of Oakland, according to a port spokesman.
6:30 a.m.
Several buses are in place at the Port of Oakland as preparations continue for the arrival of the Grand Princess. Officials still have not released the exact time for when the ship will dock today.
3:30 a.m.
The cruise ship carrying at least 21 people infected with novel coronavirus is waiting for the green light to dock at the Port of Oakland today. Charter buses and disaster recovery equipment will be in place in Oakland when the Grand Princess arrives.
MARCH 8, 2020
11:00 p.m.
Many Oakland residents are worried about the docking of the cruise ship in their city
Not everyone is happy about the charter buses waiting at the Port of Oakland. Many aren't comfortable knowing that several people with COVID-19 will be deboarding with so many others. Some say they still don't understand why this is happening in Oakland, and not in San Francisco or elsewhere.
10:40 a.m
Passengers to undergo two week quarantine after disembarking ship in Oakland
Authorities say there are almost 1,000 Californians aboard the ship and they will be quarantined for 14 days at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield and Miramar Air Station in San Diego. Passengers from other states will spend 2 weeks at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas or Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services say foreign passengers will be repatriated to their respective countries.
6:40 a.m.
CAL OES gives new details about cruise expected to dock in Oakland
The ship will be docked in Oakland only as long as it takes passengers to disembark, according to information released Sunday morning by the California Office of Emergency Services. That process could take days.
MARCH 7, 2020
10:30 p.m.
The ship is expected to dock at the Port of Oakland on Monday, the CDC says
The exact time is to be determined. At first, passengers on board said the captain announced the ship would dock Sunday afternoon. However, the CDC says "further modifications of the plan are necessary and will impact the arrival of the ship. The ship will now arrive in the Port of Oakland on Monday, time TBD."
"Agreement has been reached," said the John Harry Smith, captain of the Grand Princess Cruise ship. The Grand Princess Cruise ship will begin the disembarking process in the Port of Oakland on Monday.
"Guest who require acute medical treatment and hospitalization will be transported to health care facilities in California," said Captain Smith. California residents will be taken to a federally operated facility within the state for testing and isolation.
Non-Californians will be transported by the federal government to facilities in other states. Crew members will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, according to Princess Cruises.
10 a.m.
U.S. Coast Guard helps evacuate "critically ill guest" evacuated from ship and brings protective supplies
A "critically ill guest" was evacuated from the ship for medical issues unrelated to COVID-19 with help from the U.S. Coast Guard, the captain announced Saturday Morning.
The captain also confirmed that personal protective equipment, which included gloves and masks, were dropped off by the U.S. Coast Guard Friday night.
VIDEO: Watch two California Air National Guard helicopters drop off COVID-19 testing kits
MARCH 6, 2020
2:30 p.m.
How many people are on board the cruise?
San Francisco city officials said Thursday the Grand Princess cruise ship is carrying a total of 2,422 guests and 1,111 crew members.
On Thursday, samples from 46 people were collected and flown to a state lab in Richmond to be tested for COVID-19.
21 of those 46 tests came back positive. 19 of the positive tests were crew members and two were passengers.
Princess Cruise officials tweeted that they are coordinating with passengers to get any medicine that is needed and that they will continue to offer guests complimentary phone and internet access, so they can stay in touch with family and friends.
Pence added Friday that all passengers on the cruise ship will be tested for the virus -- and that those who need to be quarantined will be and anyone who needs medical attention will receive it.
Pence said that he anticipates that those crew members who testified positive will be quarantined on the ship. He also announced he will travel to Florida this weekend to meet with cruise line executives.
Our medical team is beginning outreach to guests regarding all medication needs. A form will be distributed to guests onboard to request prescription refills. More information will be shared as it becomes available.— Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) March 6, 2020
Where has the ship traveled to?
The Princess cruise ship originally departed from San Francisco on Feb. 11 for a trip through the Mexican Riviera.
During that trip, which ended Feb. 21, three people developed coronavirus.
One of those patients, a 71-year-old California man, died of the virus, marking the first death in the state, officials said.
California officials later declared a state of emergency. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the emergency proclamation is intended to help procure supplies and resources quickly.
That same cruise ship later embarked on a trip to Hawaii. According to the cruise line, some of those on board the Mexico cruise stayed on the ship for the Hawaii trip.
The Hawaii cruise began Feb. 21 and arrived in Hawaii Feb. 26.
The ship then stopped on Kauai, Oahu, Maui and in the city of Hilo.
The cruise left the Hawaiian islands Feb. 29 and was en route to Ensenada, Mexico -- but cruise officials canceled that stop and headed to San Francisco after news of the Placer County passenger's death.
What to do if you have a cruise booked
In light of the situation, Princess Cruises has canceled its Hawaii cruise originally scheduled to depart on March 7.
Those customers will receive a refund for any fares, airline, hotel or prepaid plans organized through Princess, the cruise line said.
They will also receive a credit for a future cruise.
How to stay healthy during coronavirus outbreak
CDC officials said the best defense against the virus is to wash your hands.
It's also advised to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and limit contact with anyone who is coughing, sneezing or has a fever.
If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, contact a medical professional.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.