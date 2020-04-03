Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Live Update: Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies of COVID-19 at hospital

By
SAN FRANCISCO -- A crew member from the Grand Princess Ship that docked in Oakland has died. The crew member died of coronavirus in a San Francisco hospital after being transferred off the ship last month.

Hundreds of workers still remain onboard the Grand Princess that is still floating in the Bay. Their 14-day quarantine ends at 3 p.m. tomorrow.

A coalition of community groups, unions and health professionals will hold an emergency news conference later today to address worker safety and testing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmedicalcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicshelter in place
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
California coronavirus patient shares about panic, fear, failures
Coronavirus: Pastor continues to hold church services, cites First Amendment
Are our pets happy now we're home all the time? We asked experts
Coronavirus: Husband who went above and beyond for pregnant wife laid off
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Mayor de Blasio COVID-19 update briefing
Deadliest day so far as cases top 100,000 in New York
Surge in COVID-19 cases on LI threatens hospital capacity
NYC funeral homes and morgues overwhelmed
NYC to test all health care workers at city-run hospitals for COVID-19
New Jersey nears 30,000 cases with 646 deaths
7 On Your Side Investigates states forced into bidding wars for PPE
Show More
New Yorkers urged to wear face coverings
Empty Comfort: 1,000 bed Navy hospital ship treating few patients
US employers cut 701,000 jobs, ending record hiring streak
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
Legendary singer Bill Withers dies at 81
More TOP STORIES News