Coronavirus NY Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio updates latest COVID-19 cases in New York CIty

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the state's confirmed coronavirus cases are up to 173.He said that New Rochelle likely has the largest cluster in the United States, and he ordered a containment zone n the Westchester County community to stop the spread.Cuomo said that only people in "vulnerable populations" such as the elderly and people with other health problems need to avoid air travel and large gatherings. "Those people, yes. General population, no," he said.The governor confirmed Tuesday morning that there are now 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York City. That's compared to 108 case in Westchester County where New Rochelle is located.Fourteen out of 173 people are hospitalized.Meanwhile, in Rockland County , the East Ramapo School District canceled classes at three schools attended by five students exposed to the coronavirus. Three have tested positive along with an adult man and woman.Here some of the latest developments:New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a containment area in New Rochelle in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. 108 of 173 positive cases are from the Westchester County area. The governor said that Northwell Health Lab would have a satellite office to perform coronavirus testing within the containment area."It is a dramatic action, but it is the largest cluster of cases in the country," he said. "The numbers are going up unabated, and we do need a special public health strategy for New Rochelle."New Rochelle is at the center of an outbreak of more 108 cases in Westchester County, out of 173 statewide as of Tuesday.Two school bus drivers that transport approximately 80 students on several routes have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. Parents of the students who ride on those drivers' routes have been notified.Nassau County Executive Laura Curran stressed that they are closing some schools out of an abundance of caution.Currently, there are 19 people who have tested positive in Nassau County.Out of an abundance of caution and following the decision to reduce the number of staff present in the UN Secretariat, the United Nations is closing the complex to the general public and temporarily suspending all guided tours until further notice The action takes effect at 8:00 p.m., New York time.The three students in Rockland County are among five that were tested and believed related to two adults currently afflicted with coronavirus.The schools that the students attend will now be closed for two weeks.Executive Laura Curran sought to reassure Nassau County residents about the threat posed by coronavirus , saying that most people would be fine, but that residents had to look out for the well-being of senior citizens and others who might be vulnerable to the virus.NYC public schools announced that all DOE-sponsored international travel for students and staff is canceled for the rest of the school year. This includes study abroad and exchange programs.The school system also announced that all school buildings will have a nurse by the end of the week and it will increase deep cleanings at all of its schools to two times per week.New York Institute of Technology's Long Island and New York City campuses will be closed on Tuesday to allow for a deep cleaning of the complex.NYU announced it will move to remote instruction started Wednesday. All classes should meet remotely at their regularly scheduled time.Officials announced Monday evening that a health care provider who practices out of a Westmed office on Westchester Avenue tested positive for COVID-19.It is likely that this provider's exposure is tied to the original case which occurred in New Rochelle. The Department of Health has indicated no additional testing or self-quarantine is needed for any providers, staff, or patients who had contact with this provider.FDNY says it has received confirmation that a member of the FDNY Emergency Medical Services, assigned to the Borough of Brooklyn, has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) . This is the first confirmed case by one of New York City's medical first responders.It has also resulted in the member who is infected, plus several of their EMS co-workers now being under a mandatory quarantine.Mayor Bill de Blasio says upcoming half marathons in New York City are still on.When asked about the Brooklyn Half, the mayor said:"We are in conversation with them. We will make our best judgement shortly on that. Obviously, we want to give people guidance. At this point, I dont see a reason to cancel. that could change at any point, but at this point I dont see a reason to cancel."Government and transit officials have stressed that the virus can't easily be transmitted by casual contact, such as sharing a subway car with someone who is infected. But they also have urged people to walk or ride a bike to work, telecommute or stagger their work hours so they don't ride at peak times. The latter strategy was also used by the city during the 1918 influenza epidemic.Subway trains remain full during rush hours, though Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said at a briefing Monday that anecdotal evidence suggests they have been less crowded in recent days."We're urging employers to let people change the times that they're coming into work and change the times that they're leaving work so that we can stagger people and have less crowding," interim New York City Transit head Sarah Feinberg said Monday. "I can see that happening."New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said people who are ill should also stay off public transit if they can."When we're all packed like sardines at rush hour, you're really close to your fellow New Yorkers. We'd like people, if they're sick, not even to be in that situation," he said.The MTA, which operates the city's subways and buses in addition to the Long Island Rail Road and MetroNorth suburban rail systems, has accelerated its cleaning operations to disinfect several hundred subway and rail stations and thousands of buses, subway and train cars.Sheriff Louis Falco III, in consultation with the medical staff, has taken the preventive measure of temporarily suspending contact visitations at the Rockland County Correctional Facility, to safeguard both inmates and staff.Clergy and attorneys needing access to inmates should contact 845-638-5601 to pre-arrange appointments for admittance. Clergy and attorneys visiting the facility will be screened by medical staff upon arrival.Arrangements for such visits remain at the discretion of the sheriff based upon health-related circumstances. The Sheriff's Office is also exploring the ability to expand existing web based video visitation and will issue an update if such visitation becomes available. New York City doesn't plan to call off its massive March 17th St. Patrick's Day parade on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. But he said officials would watch the virus' spread, with "all options on the table. ... it'll be a day-to-day thing."Ireland has canceled all St. Patrick's Day parades across the country in an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced the cancellation and said "further advice about mass public gatherings will be issued in the next few days."The annual March 17 parade in Dublin is one of Ireland's biggest tourist events, and typically draws half a million people onto the city's streets. Tens of thousands more flock to parades in Ireland's second-largest city, Cork, and smaller communities.Ireland has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.Governor Cuomo unveiled the state's own line of hand sanitizer , to be provided to government agencies, schools, prisons and transit workers. Sanitizer have been running short - or running out - in shops and online markets."As Governor Cuomo announced today, Rick Cotton, Executive Director of the Port Authority has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mr. Cotton is currently asymptomatic and has self-quarantined at his home while maintaining a full schedule. Any staff members who have had close contact with him in recent days are also working from home as they follow the guidelines and protocols put in place by the New York State Department of Health." Fordham University is suspending face-to-face instructio n on all New York-area campuses.Face-to-face classes are suspended for the remainder of Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10. (Existing online instruction will continue uninterrupted.)All residential students are encouraged to return home immediately.Beginning with the start of classes on Wednesday, March 11, faculty will teach their classes online or electronically.Over the coming days, the University will also curtail some on-campus operations and redirect specific personnel to work remotely rather than coming to campus. Schools in the Westchester County coronavirus hotspot of New Rochelle could remain closed for weeks , New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.The decision to close the schools, which could be made as soon as today, is based on CDC advise on how to address hot spots.It comes just a day after New Rochelle Schools reiterated their plan to keep the schools open.Confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus have led to a small but growing number of universities and schools shutting their doors -- and Cuomo said more closures will come.He announced Monday that any school where a student tests positive will be closed for at least 24 hours for assessment.Some other school districts, including Scarsdale in Westchester County and Shoreham-Wading River on Long Island, have also closed for various lengths of time. So have some private schools and colleges.There are six new cases reported in Nassau County, for a total of 17.In Suffolk County, One patient is in isolation at the hospital. Condition is improving. He is at stony brook Southampton hospital. Suspected community spread. Bellone will not confirm where man is from.35 individuals being monitored under voluntary home isolation. 22 students are in isolation at Stony Brook Southampton campus. They came from studying abroad. They will be in Isolation for 12 more days. Students were screened. None is symptomatic.18 people have been tested throughout the county for coronavirus.In an abundance of caution, Hofstra University is canceling in-person classes, including law and medicine, for the upcoming week, beginning on Monday 3/9. A student contacted the Student Health and Counseling Center reporting flu-like symptoms, after attending a conference where an attendee has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The student is being tested and is in isolation. Columbia University is suspending classes on Monday and Tuesday, that includes Barnard College. A member of the community has been quarantined as a result of exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the university said.The decision to suspend classes does not mean that the University is shutting down. All non-classroom activities, including research, will continue in accordance with the new travel and events restrictions announced recently.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city's public health apparatus "is already planning on the assumption that we will be at hundreds of cases over the next two or three weeks."The Mayor stressed that people should take extra precautions if they are sick."If you are sick, you shouldn't be going to a public event. If you are sick, you shouldn't be going to work. If you are sick, you shouldn't be going on the subway," he said.Mayor de Blasio said the city will offer loans and grants to small businesses that suffer a decrease in sales or difficulty retaining employees due to the outbreak.The wife of the 50-year-old New Rochelle lawyer connected to a cluster of coronavirus cases spoke out Sunday.Adina Garbuz, who was also infected -- along with her two children and neighbor, as well as one of her husband's friends and members of that man's family -- released a statement on their family's situation, which you can read here The Westchester outbreak has been traced to a synagogue in New Rochelle where the congregation was asked to self-quarantine after the man in the community was hospitalized with the illness and is in critical condition.201 tests in New York City have come back negative, according to Mayor de Blasio.Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 105 people have tested positive for coronavirus in New York state. That's up from 89 on Saturday, when Cuomo declared a state of emergency to clear the way for more testing, purchases of more supplies and hiring of more workers. The largest concentration of cases in New York is in suburban Westchester County just north of New York City. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city could have hundreds of cases over the next few weeks.Gov. Cuomo criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for not being ready for this type outbreak. He called on the CDC to allow private laboratories to do testing to greatly expand the number of tests that can be done."The more positives you identify, the more you can isolate people and stop the spread," Cuomo said.Cuomo spoke Sunday at Northwell Health Imaging at the Center for Advanced Medicine in North New Hyde Park, which he called one of the most sophisticated testing labs in the country.COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has flu-like symptoms ranging from mild to severe, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC advises those who are mildly ill with the virus to stay home and avoid public areas to avoid spreading it."There's more fear, more anxiety than the facts would justify," Cuomo said. "Most people have mild symptoms and don't get hospitalized."The disease is more dangerous for vulnerable people such as the elderly, those with compromised immune systems and those with other medical frailties, he said.Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that New York state's coronavirus caseload has risen over the past day from 44 to 89. That prompted him to declare a state of emergency on Saturday to bolster the medical response to the outbreak.Cuomo says the largest concentration of cases is in Westchester County. The county in the New York City metropolitan area now has 70 cases.The outbreak there has been traced to a synagogue in New Rochelle where the congregation was asked to self-quarantine earlier in the week after a person in its community was hospitalized with the illness.No one has died from the new virus in the state.There are 44 people in mandatory quarantine across the state, including 33 in Westchester, nine in NYC and one in Nassau County.While there is currently no vaccine to prevent this virus, these simple steps can help stop the spread of this and other respiratory viruses:Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. While there is currently no vaccine to prevent this virus, these simple steps can help stop the spread of this and other respiratory viruses:Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.Avoid close contact with people who are sick.Stay home when you are sick.Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.