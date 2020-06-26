Coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates: NY reports lowest infection rate in US

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York is reporting its lowest ever indicator numbers regarding COVID-19 cases, Gov. Cuomo said Friday. Of coronavirus tests performed in the last 7 days, 1.3% came back positive. That is the lowest 7-day average rate in United States.

Meantime, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered bars across that state to close their doors again as COVID-19 cases there continue to rise.

Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled details for New York City's Phase 3 reopening plan on Friday. He says the city is on track to enter Phase 3 on July 6.

In New Jersey, Governor Murphy said that he would be joined by the Department of Education on Friday to reveal the state's plan for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

CONNECTICUT
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that Connecticut will plan for a full-time, in-school education framework in the fall, as long as public health data continues to support the model.

While Connecticut has determined reopening schools for in-person instruction can be achieved based upon the state's successful COVID-19 containment efforts, this model will be supported with more intensive mitigation strategies and specific monitoring, containment, and class cancellation plans.

NEW YORK CITY
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city is on track for Phase 3 to begin on July 6.

Restaurants will reopen for indoor dining in Phase 3 at 50% capacity. Personal care services like nail salons, massage, spas, tanning, tattoo and piercing, and waxing. Some 50,000 workers are expected to return to work in the city in Phase 3.

NEW YORK STATE
New York is reporting its lowest ever indicator numbers regarding COVID-19 cases, Gov. Cuomo said Friday. Of coronavirus tests performed in the last 7 days, 1.3% came back positive. That is the lowest 7-day average rate in United States, Cuomo said, citing Johns Hopkins statistics.

The state recorded 14 new deaths Thursday, bringing the 3-day average to 16 deaths per day, the lowest since the start of the pandemic. And 950 people were hospitalized, the lowest daily total since the COVID-19 cases started being recorded earlier this year.

The Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and North Country moved to Phase 4 on Friday, which would allow an easing of restrictions on higher education and "low-risk" arts and entertainment.

Malls, movie theaters and gyms have not been cleared to reopen. Cuomo says the state is looking at whether some type of filtration system might exist which could eliminate the virus in such facilities. No such system has yet been found.

NEW JERSEY
In New Jersey, Governor Murphy said that he would be joined by the Department of Education on Friday to reveal the state's plan for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: Gov. Murphy says he will release guidance on reopening NJ schools



The state recieved 33,000 initial unemployment claims this past week and sent out just shy of $1 billion in benefits. For the duration of this pandemic, the department has received nearly 1.3 million total claims, and paid $8.2 billion in benefits.

LONG ISLAND

Nassau County was expected to make an announcement regarding schools on Friday. Long Island entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, opening nail salons, spas, massage parlors, spa services and tanning salons. Indoor dining with capacity limits also resumed.

EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne reports on personal care establishments on Long Island like nail salons and spas getting ready to enter Phase 3 of reopening.



COVID SPIKES IN YOUNG ADULTS
Coronavirus cases are climbing rapidly among young adults in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened - a disturbing generational shift that not only puts them in greater peril than many realize but poses an even bigger danger to older people who cross their paths.

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC
EMBED More News Videos

The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey

Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citynew jerseyconnecticutreopen westchestercoronavirus new york cityreopen long islandcoronavirus connecticutmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomo
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
American Airlines to resume booking flights to capacity July 1
White House coronavirus task force holds first briefing in weeks: LIVE
Texas governor orders bars to close again as COVID-19 cases rise
Reopening New Jersey: What will reopen and when?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House coronavirus task force holds first briefing in weeks: LIVE
NYC Phase 3 plans detailed by Mayor de Blasio
New Jersey governor: 'I believe we will be back in school' this fall
Connecticut plans for full-time, in-school education in the fall
Texas governor orders bars to close again as COVID-19 cases rise
Why the Tri-State area could see red sunsets this weekend
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
Show More
Woman, 19, killed, man wounded in Flatiron shooting
Little girl grabs hose to help fight fire at neighbor's home
'White lives matter too': Police investigate CT racist rant video
Trump tweets about plan for BLM mural in front of his tower
NYC's top cop speaks out on civil unrest, police reform
More TOP STORIES News