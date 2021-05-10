Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: US cases at 7-month low; indoor face mask guidance may change

Also, the FDA could grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer's vaccine in 12-15-year-olds as early as today.
Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC as vaccination numbers go up, it may be time to relax restrictions even more on things like wearing masks indoors.
"The CDC will be, you know, almost in real-time, updating their recommendations and their guidelines. But, yes, we do need to start being more liberal as we get more people vaccinated," Dr. Fauci said.
The CDC reports that more than 114 million Americans are fully vaccinated. But demand for doses has declined. The average daily doses administered has dropped from 3 million a month ago to now under 2 million.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Islanders to host playoff games with half vaccinated, half unvaccinated in arena
The New York Islanders will host 50% vaccinated, 50% unvaccinated fans at home playoff games, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. Islanders playoff tickets will go on sale Tuesday. 50% of the tickets will be sold to vaccinated people at three-foot distancing, while 50% will be sold to unvaccinated people, six-foot distancing.
SUNY, CUNY schools to require COVID vaccinations for fall
SUNY and CUNY schools in New York will require COVID vaccinations for all in-person students beginning this fall, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.
NYC COVID update
New York City's positivity rate is at 2%, the lowest in six months.
NYC libraries to reopen
Public libraries in New York City will reopen starting Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announces.
Vaccination deals in NYC
New York City is offering free tickets for those vaccinated to the NYC Aquarium, NY Botanical Garden, Brooklyn Botanical Garden, Bronx Zoo, public theater membership, Lincoln Center, Brooklyn Cyclones, NYCFC and the NYC ferry.
It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates, Fauci says
Dr. Anthony Fauci says federal guidance on wearing face coverings indoors may change soon. Sunday on ABC News, Fauci was asked whether it's time to start relaxing indoor masks requirements. Fauci replied, "I think so, and I think you're going to probably be seeing that as we go along, and as more people get vaccinated."
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
