Coronavirus NJ Update: New Jersey has 6 positive cases of coronavirus

Officials said Sunday that one male 70-year-old health care worker from Teaneck is in stable condition in a hospital intensive care unit.
A 32-year-old man from West New York was also hospitalized but a condition report wasn't available. Officials haven't been able to talk to either to find out their contacts and exposure.
Health authorities said they are tracking 27 people.
Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver stressed that the overall risk to the average New Jersey resident remains low.
CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES
Here some of the latest developments:
MARCH 9, 2020
10:00 A.M.
Princeton U. restricts gatherings, offers remote classes
Princeton University said Monday it is restricting large gatherings and urging students to remain home after spring break and take classes online in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus.
President Christopher Eisgruber wrote in a letter to the university community that the measures are necessary even though the school currently has no confirmed cases.
7:00 A.M.
Man hospitalized in NJ for COVID-19 speaks out about the virus
A New Jersey man's cousin is trying to get him transferred to Mount Sinai in New York for coronavirus treatment.
James Cai believes he contracted COVID-19 while attending a medical meeting at the Westin Hotel in Times Square.
He told ABC News that he was feeling sick a few days later and went to urgent care, but they didn't see anything and suggested a pulmonary embolism. He went to the emergency room and they did a chest CT and they found a small lesion on his lung. That led the hospital to request a presumptive coronavirus test, and it came up positive.
"The CDC never confirmed it, not even now," he said. Cai added that doctors are surprised by his condition.
He's currently being treated at Hackensack Hospital in New Jersey.
MARCH 8, 2020
3:00 p.m.
NJ officials announce 2 more coronavirus cases; total now 6
New Jersey officials have announced two more presumptive positive tests for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients in the state to six.
MARCH 6, 2020
Facility probed where New Jersey COVID-19 patients visited
Two northern New Jersey residents who have tested positive for the new coronavirus went to the same health care facility before they were eventually hospitalized this week.
Officials in Bergen County say an investigation has begun to determine if workers or other patients at the facility were exposed.
One patient, a man in his early 30s, is hospitalized in Hackensack. The second, a woman from Englewood, was released from a hospital Thursday and is in isolation at home.
Two more cases were announced Friday. One is at Englewood Hospital in Bergen County and the other at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital in Camden County.
Officials did make more details available about the first COVID-19 case.
That patient is a 32-year-old man who is currently hospitalized in Bergen County and is stable, New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.
The individual, who works in New York City, developed symptoms on March 1 and sought medical care late on March 2 at an urgent care clinic in Bergen County.
He was then sent to Hackensack University Medical Center and was hospitalized on March 3. He is said to be resting comfortably and doing well.
Watch: Interview with NJ coronavirus patient
Persichilli said the hospital placed the patient in an airborne isolation room, and the facility has continued infection control measures.
From the time he became symptomatic, the patient had limited close contact with other New Jersey residents outside of the health care setting, Persichilli said.
A New Jersey couple is also stuck on a cruise ship off the coast of California due to the coronavirus.
Karen and Harry Dever are among the thousands of people currently confined to the Grand Princess that's been circling the waters off the California Coast since Thursday.
The ship has been forbidden to dock in San Francisco amid evidence it was a breeding ground for a cluster of more than 10 cases and one death during its previous voyage.
ABC News sources confirm over 1,000 passengers aboard the ship are above the age of 70.
