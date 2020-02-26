New York state, New York City prepare for coronavirus

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There have not been any cases of coronavirus reported in New York state or New York City, but officials are preparing for the worse case scenarios.Both Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio planned afternoon news conferences to discuss those plans.The CDC on Tuesday warned the American public to prepare for an an outbreak of the disease, which has spawned more than 80,000 cases around the world but relatively few so far in the U.S.There are thousands of confirmed cases in China, including cases outside of Wuhan and additional cases being identified in a growing number of countries internationally, including the United States.The spread of the new coronavirus to Italy has led universities to reassess study abroad programs in the country, with many American schools this week calling their students back to the U.S.Schools including Syracuse University in upstate New York as well as Sacred Heart University and Fairfield University, both in Connecticut, said they are canceling programs in Italy, where the death toll rose to 12 on Wednesday and the caseload reached 374.Syracuse will assist the 342 students studying at its Florence campus return to the U.S., school officials announced Tuesday. School officials said they were concerned about restrictions on students' ability to travel and move about the city."We believe this is absolutely necessary to reduce the risk of our students being unable to leave Italy due to Italian confinement efforts," said Steven Bennett, the university's senior vice president for international programs and academic operations.New York University, which already has transitioned to online instruction at its program in Shanghai, announced this week it is suspending its classes in Florence and will begin holding classes remotely next week."While we do not believe there is a pressing health threat to the NYU Florence community, the past month has taught us that countries may swiftly and unexpectedly make decisions that can significantly affect one's ability to travel," NYU spokesman John Beckman said.RELATED LINKS: