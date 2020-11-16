coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey Coronavirus Update: NJ restricts indoor, outdoor gatherings amid COVID-19 spike

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- As coronavirus numbers continue to rise in New Jersey, officials hope to stop the spread with a series of restrictive measures including new limits on both indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that indoor gathering capacity has been lowered from 25 to 10, while outdoor gatherings will now allow 150 people maximum, down from 500.

"We think those are steps, coupled with the other steps we have taken, which will hopefully begin to shake these numbers down," he told MSNBC. "This is a lot of fatigue. It's a lot of private setting transmission. Particularly with the holidays coming up, we've got to plead with people to not let their hair down, to be vigilant, social distance, face coverings, all the basic stuff we know works."

The state reported more than 4,500 new cases Sunday, setting a record for the second day in a row.

"It's gotten worse, and it's going to get worse," Murphy said. "We've got to be honest with folks that particularly with the cold weather, with the holidays, this is going to get worse. Please God, it doesn't get to the levels that we saw in the spring. I think our peak hospitalization in the spring was 8,300. We are now at about 1,900, 2,000. Thank God we are not at those levels. But it's going to get worse, so we are both pleading with people to remember their personal responsibilities, especially when they are at private settings."

Officials blame Halloween parties for the current spike in cases, and Murphy is urging people not to have large gatherings as Thanksgiving approaches.

"These numbers are ALARMING and continue to rise," Murphy tweeted. "Take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe."

It was announced over the weekend that New Jersey counties and municipalities may now order an 8 p.m. curfew on nonessential businesses to stop the spread of COVID-19.
New restrictions also took effect last Thursday that limit the hours for indoor service at bars and restaurants.

