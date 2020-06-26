reopen nyc

Reopen News: NYC Phase 3 plans unveiled by Mayor de Blasio

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio detailed Friday how New York City businesses will enter Phase 3, which is on track to start Monday, July 6.

Phase 3 includes the start of indoor dining at 50% capacity for restaurants, with tables at least 6 feet apart.

EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Bill de Blasio will detail Friday how New York City businesses will enter Phase 3, which is on track to start Monday, July 6.



Employees will be expected to wear masks at all times, and customers will have to wear them until they're sitting down.

The hope is to keep the infection and hospitalization numbers down while allowing the restaurants the ability to survive.

"Right now the data keeps saying that we're doing right," said Mayor de Blasio. "But I think the important part is to constantly provide education, to constantly provide the free face coverings to keep people tight and disciplined, because we're not out of the woods."

Personal care will also return with the reopening of nail salons, massage, spas, tanning, tattoo and piercing, and waxing.

WATCH: Small business services commissioner details Phase 3 plans
EMBED More News Videos

NYC Small Business Services Commissioner Jonnel Doris details Phase 3 reopening plans for the city's businesses.



The mayor said that 50,000 more workers are expected to return to the city.

Also in Phase 3, outdoor recreation like basketball, tennis, volleyball, handball and soccer can resume as the city reinstalls nets and goals at city-run facilities.

EMBED More News Videos

Diana Rocco breaks down what Phase 3 will look like across the five boroughs.



Dog runs will be allowed to reopen, and bocce games can resume as well.

When it comes to team sports like basketball, the city is still recommending only individual or distant group training.

There will be park ambassadors to hand out mask and educate the crowds.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey

Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomomayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
Coronavirus Updates: 50,000 workers expected to return in NYC's Phase 3
Coronavirus Updates: NYC on track for Phase 3 on July 6
COVID-19 cases surge among young adults
NYC mayor warns 22,000 city workers could be laid off
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Guidance on reopening NJ schools expected today
Connecticut plans for full-time, in-school education in the fall
Woman, 19, killed, man wounded in Flatiron shooting
AccuWeather: Sunny, low humidity
Why the Tri-State area could see red sunsets this weekend
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
'White lives matter too': Police investigate CT racist rant video
Show More
Trump tweets about plan for BLM mural in front of his tower
NYC's top cop speaks out on civil unrest, police reform
Officer who allegedly mocked Floyd's death could be fired
VIDEO: Man blocks Latino man from entering his own building
Wisconsin woman set on fire in possible hate crime: police
More TOP STORIES News