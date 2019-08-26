NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Essex County officials released the details of an ambitious new plan to address the lead water crisis in Newark.
A new deal will funnel millions of dollars into an operation to replace thousands of old pipes.
The program comes weeks after high lead levels were detected in the city's water system.
This is a crisis the city has been dealing with for years. First, they gave people water filters, but the situation escalated when federal authorities came in and said those were not doing enough.
On Sunday, the city partnered with Al Sharpton's National Action Network to hand out more bottled water.
You may remember the city caught heat for a previous giveaway when it was discovered the bottles had expired dates on them.
Monday, Essex County announced a new $120 million bond to speed up the replacement of more than 15,000 lead service lines.
The new money from the county is in addition to a $75 million bond the city took out in March. The original timeline called for fixing the issue in eight years. The new timeline calls for the pipes to be replaced over a period of 24-30 months.
Anyone who has questions or concerns can call the lead water hotline at 866-448-2432.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Officials release plan on Newark lead pipe replacements amid crisis
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More