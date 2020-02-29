Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: President Trump addresses the nation about novel coronavirus threat

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says he'll address the nation about the coronavirus threat.

The president tweeted that he'll discuss the latest developments at a White House news conference on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. EST.

A person has died in Washington state of COVID-19, state health officials said Saturday, marking the first such reported death in the United States.

President Trump addressed the nation about the coronavirus from the White House earlier this week.

His appearance comes after health officials disclosed a second case of coronavirus in the United States in someone who had not traveled internationally or had close contact with someone who has the virus. At a political rally on Friday night, Trump said Democratic criticism of his handling of the crisis is a "hoax."

