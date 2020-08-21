reopen nyc

LIVE: Queens jobs recruitment fair

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- WABC-TV is a proud partner of a "Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair" hosted by Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee, happening NOW!

Watch Live Here!


This is the seventh installment of the job fair held every third Wednesday to connect Queens job seekers to available employment opportunities.

Featured employers and recruiters include: The Child Center of New York, Constructive Partnerships Unlimited, the Council for Airport Opportunity, LIFE Camp, Inc., Mercy Home, Metro One Loss Prevention, MetroPlus Health Plan, New York Life, Quality Services for the Autism Community (QSAC), Queens Centers for Progress, the United States Census Bureau, WATCH GUARD 24/7, Workforce1 and the Young Adult Institute (YAI).

The Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair continues until 3:30 PM.

Prospective applicants interested in participating in the live interactive Q&A via Zoom Webinar must RSVP by Tuesday, August 25 at www.queensbp.org/rsvp.

You can find more Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair resources here.

Participants and viewers will hear brief presentations from employers and recruiters seeking to fill hundreds of positions in a variety of service fields including developmental support, transportation, retail, security and more.



