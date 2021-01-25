COVID-19 vaccine

LIVE: Race to Vaccinate Town Hall

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Join us for an Eyewitness News Town Hall on Wednesday as we get answers to your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Town Hall is part of an Eyewitness News special airing at 5:30 p.m.

'Race to Vaccinate' will feature stories on the rollout of the vaccine and what went wrong, what's working and where we are going.

Here is a list of the special guests who will take part in the town hall:

5 p.m.



Dr. Purvi Parikh - MD
Dr. Parikh specializes in Infectious Disease Allergy and Immunology, and Pediatric Allergy & Immunology. She's the Co-founder of the Parikh Institute of Research, where she's a principal investigator who conducts clinical trials for adult and pediatric patients who suffer from allergies, asthma or immunology problems.

Ugo A. Ezenkwele - MD, MPH, FACEP
Chief of Emergency Medicine at Mount Sinai Queens and Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine and Vice Chair for Diversity and Inclusion at Icahn Mount Sinai.

Jennifer Jones Austin
CEO and Executive Director of FPWA. Austin is a member of the Black Leaders Task Force. She does a weekly national radio show with Rev. Sharpton for the National Action Network.

5:30 p.m.



Dr. Richard Besser - MD
Besser is president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a position he assumed in April 2017. Besser is the former acting director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and ABC News' former chief health and medical editor.

6 p.m.



Dr. Shereef Elnahal - MD, MBA
Elnahal is President and CEO of University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey's largest safety net hospital with over 500 licensed beds and $738.2 million in patient service revenue. The hospital serves as the main academic medical center for Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and the Rutgers School of Dental Medicine, both in Newark.

Dr. Bindu Balani
Dr. Bindu Balani is a practicing infectious disease specialist at Hackensack University Medical Center. She also serves as an associate professor of medicine at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. She was a principal investigator for the Moderna Vaccine clinical trial.

Tochi Iroku-Malize - MD, MPH, MBA
Tochi Iroku-Malize, MD, has oversight of the Northwell's Department of Family Medicine, which supports Northwell's hospitals with family medicine departments dedicated to providing comprehensive health care for individuals in the context of the family, as well as the Zucker School of Medicine.

As part of that special, our panel will answer your questions live starting at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday here on abc7NY.com.! Submit questions below.

Submit Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions HERE!


