The Opioid Crisis: WABC-TV Town Hall resources and information

NEW YORK (WABC) -- WABC-TV and WPVI-TV partnered with RWJBarnabas Health Institute for Prevention and Recovery and the state of New Jersey to host a town hall addressing one of the worst drug crisis in American history: Opioid abuse and addiction.

Eyewitness News anchor Liz Cho and ABC News Chief Medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will be taking your questions starting at 4pm, with a panel of experts sharing key information and resources.

The town hall is happening at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ.

The national death toll from drug overdoses has now reached record highs, making the opioid crisis a public health emergency. Each day, more than 130 people in the United States die after overdosing on opioids, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The misuse of and addiction to opioids -- including prescription pain relievers, heroin and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl -- is a serious national crisis that affects public health as well as social and economic welfare.

TOWN HALL HOSTS AND GUESTS

Liz Cho, co-anchor of WABC-TV's Eyewitness News First at 4pm and Eyewitness News at 6pm.

 
 
 
 
Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent & Health Editor.

 


 
Rick Williams, anchor of 6abc's Action News at Noon and 5pm.

 
 


Town Hall Panel Members:

Judith M. Persichilli, R.N., B.S.N., M.A: NJ Acting Health Commissioner, and former Acting CEO of University Hospital in Newark. Ms. Persichilli also served as president emerita of CHE Trinity Health and as interim president and CEO of CHE Trinity Health. Prior to this appointment, Ms. Persichilli was President and CEO of Catholic Health East and also served as CEO of St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton.

 

Carole Johnson, Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Human Services in Governor Phil Murphy's Administration. Commissioner Johnson previously served in the Obama White House as senior health policy advisor and member of the Domestic Policy Council health team.

 
 


John Armato: New Jersey Assemblyman representing the 2nd Legislative District in Atlantic County.
Assemblyman Armato is a primary sponsor of the bill signed into law by the governor permanently designating October 6th as "Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day" in New Jersey.


 
Reverend Darrell Armstrong: Pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Trenton, New Jersey. He has presided over the funerals of too many people who have overdosed. As a child, he lived in foster care with his brother because his mother was addicted to drugs.

 
 
Angela Cicchino: A Peer Recovery Program Supervisor, a person in long-term recovery, and most recently a new mom.
Angela has been serving the community through RWJ Barnabas Health's Peer Recovery Program since the launch in 2016. She has been in recovery for over eight years and knows what it is like to have substance use disorder change her life.

 
Dr. Christopher Freer: Regional Medical Director of Emergency Services at RWJBarnabas Health; co-chair of the RWJBarnabas Health Tackling Addiction Task Force. Dr. Freer has been instrumental in implementing a paradigm shift for a more effective approach in identifying and treating addicted individuals.



Christina Fagan: Executive Director, "A Change for Nick". After losing her son Nicholas in May of 2013 to a heroin overdose, the sixth youth in their small community to succumb to this horrific disease, Christina along with family members and friends started a 501c3 non-profit called "A Change for Nick". ACFN provides support, removes barriers and is continually working to disarm the stigma associated with the disease of addiction, for those still struggling, those in recovery and their family members.


Dr. Petros Levounis: Professor, physician, and chair of the department of psychiatry at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. Dr. Levounis has published thirteen books on addiction topics, including the self-help paperback "Sober Siblings: How to Help Your Alcoholic Brother or Sister-and Not Lose Yourself" and the textbook of "Substance Dependence and Co-Occurring Psychiatric Disorders."



Fred Muench, Ph.D.: Fred Muench, Ph.D. is the President of Center on Addiction, and formerly was President and CEO of the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids. He is a clinical psychologist who specializes in developing remote coaching and digital interventions to help individuals and families prevent and intervene with problem substance use. Before joining Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, Fred focused on developing, researching and managing technology based addiction applications for private, nonprofit and academic sectors. He has worked in the addiction field for more than 20 years as a clinician and implementation scientist pushing the boundaries of bringing addiction treatment directly to individuals and families.

Keith Murphy: Recovery Counselor with Rutgers Recovery Housing. In his present role, he helps the students in the College Recovery Program develop skills for recovery and life in college and beyond. As a member of the Rutgers counseling staff, Keith has the privilege of seeing students flourish and become world-changers.




Dr. Erin Zerbo: Assistant Professor in the department of psychiatry at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and the associate director of medical student education in psychiatry. In addition to managing a large buprenorphine practice dedicated to underserved Newark residents, she is also the director of the state-designated Northern New Jersey Center of Excellence in Medication-Assisted Treatment, a new statewide training and education initiative.

    • WEB ADDRESSES & PHONE NUMBERS

    RWJBarnabas Health Institute for Prevention and Recovery

    The Compassionate Friends
    Supporting Family after a Child Dies
    CompassionateFriends.org
    877-969-0010

    Camden County NJ, Office of Mental Health & Addiction
    CamdenCounty.com/service/health-human-services/alcohol-substance-abuse/
    844-276-2777 - Addictions Hotline of New Jersey
    856-374-6361 -For County funding and resources
    Prevent Opioid Abuse
    PreventOpioidAbuse.org
    973-316-6433

    The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey
    (Includes New Jersey Shout Down Drugs)
    DrugFreeNJ.org
    973-467-2100

    American Medicine Chest Challenge - New Jersey
    AmericanMedicineChest.com
    877-919-2622

    State by State Guidelines on Opioid Prescribing
    AffirmHealth.com/blog/opioid-prescribing-guidelines-a-state-by-state-overview

    Zoe Kellner's story
    ZOE-story.com

    NewYork-Presbyterian
    https://www.nyp.org/psychiatry/services/substance-and-alcohol-use
    877-NYP-WELL
    888-694-5700

    NewYork-Presbyterian Health Matters
    https://nyphosp.co/2rHsOS7

    Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
    Treatment Referral Routing Service
    SAMHSA.gov
    800-662-HELP (4357) National 24/7 Helpline

    Mental Health America
    For Resources & Expert Advice
    MentalHealthAmerica.net/go/help
    800-969-6642

    National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
    24 Hour Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
    SuicidePreventionLifeline.org

    American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
    AFSP.org
    888-333-AFSP (2377)
    1-800-273-TALK (8255) Hotline

    NYS Department Of Health Opioid Overdose Initiative
    Health.NY.Gov/overdose
    800-692-8528

    OASAS HOPEline
    OASAS.NY.gov
    877-846-7369

    Safe Horizon
    SafeHorizon.org
    800-621-HOPE (4673) 24 Hour Hotline
    www.Instagram.Com/Safehorizon
    www.Twitter.Com/Safehorizon
    www.Facebook.Com/Safehorizon

    National Center For Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)
    MissingKids.com
    800-THE LOST (843-5678)
    Facebook.Com/Missingkids
    Twitter.Com/Missingkids

