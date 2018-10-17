HEALTH & FITNESS

Health Alert: 7 confirmed cases of measles in Rockland County

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) --
The New York State Department of Health on Tuesday announced additional measles cases linked to international travelers returning from Israel have been confirmed in Rockland County.

Rockland now has seven total confirmed cases of measles from three different groups who traveled to Israel. Of those cases, two are secondary, meaning they originated from exposure occurring in Rockland.

More cases increase the potential for further exposure, and the Rockland County Department of Health recommends that residents make sure they and their families are up-to-date on their measles vaccinations.
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres has the details.


Israel is currently experiencing a high number of measles cases. In the most recent data compiled by the World Health Organization (WHO), 339 cases have been reported in Israel from March through August of 2018.

A measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine clinic for those who are not immune to measles will be held on Thursday, October 18, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Community Outreach Center located at 21 Remsen Avenue in Monsey.

For those who believe they may have been exposed and have further questions, a toll-free hotline has been established: 1-888-364-4837. The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The first case of international travel was in late September, and two more cases due to separate international travelers in early October are leading to more potential cases of measles among non-immune residents.

RELATED: What to know about measles symptoms, vaccine and treatment

Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis or runny nose, and they could appear 10 to 12 days after exposure.

The virus can remain in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.

To prevent the spread of illness, health officials are advising individuals who may have been exposed and who have symptoms consistent with measles to contact their health care provider, a local clinic, or a local emergency department before going for care.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmeaslesRockland CountyMonsey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Glam Lab: Saving your hair, identity while going through chemo
Polio-like illness in 22 states, including NJ, possibly NY
Middle school to remain closed after mold in Westport
Nurses: Overcrowding at hospital leaves some patients in hallway
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
76-year-old man hit by train after falling on subway tracks
Woman followed home, sexually assaulted in New Jersey
Boy electrocuted after climbing over fence to get football
Video shows possible drug handoff through child's diaper
Grandmother charged after toddler stabbed, found in oven
'I don't forgive this woman': Black boy wrongly accused of grabbing white woman
Mom helped make child porn using child, 3, AG says
Big Bird puppeteer leaving 'Sesame Street' after 50 years
Show More
Melania Trump's plane experiences mechanical issue in air
Video: Off-duty Chicago cop shoots unarmed disabled teen
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $900 million!
Lawsuit accuses LI diocese of turning blind eye to sex abuse
Polio-like illness in 22 states, including NJ, possibly NY
More News