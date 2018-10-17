EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4485220" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres has the details.

The New York State Department of Health on Tuesday announced additional measles cases linked to international travelers returning from Israel have been confirmed in Rockland County.Rockland now has seven total confirmed cases of measles from three different groups who traveled to Israel. Of those cases, two are secondary, meaning they originated from exposure occurring in Rockland.More cases increase the potential for further exposure, and the Rockland County Department of Health recommends that residents make sure they and their families are up-to-date on their measles vaccinations.Israel is currently experiencing a high number of measles cases. In the most recent data compiled by the World Health Organization (WHO), 339 cases have been reported in Israel from March through August of 2018.A measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine clinic for those who are not immune to measles will be held on Thursday, October 18, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Community Outreach Center located at 21 Remsen Avenue in Monsey.For those who believe they may have been exposed and have further questions, a toll-free hotline has been established: 1-888-364-4837. The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.The first case of international travel was in late September, and two more cases due to separate international travelers in early October are leading to more potential cases of measles among non-immune residents.Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis or runny nose, and they could appear 10 to 12 days after exposure.The virus can remain in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.To prevent the spread of illness, health officials are advising individuals who may have been exposed and who have symptoms consistent with measles to contact their health care provider, a local clinic, or a local emergency department before going for care.----------