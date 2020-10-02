Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Local leaders react to President Trump's COVID diagnosis

COVID-19 News and Information
Leaders from the Tri-State area were quick to respond to the news that President Trump and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Tammy and I send our best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a speedy and complete return to good health," said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in a statement. "If there is one thing we have learned in New Jersey over these months, it's that we pull together and support everyone fighting this virus."

Trump made a stop at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey Thursday for a fundraiser just hours before he and Melania tested positive.

Murphy also tweeted, "We urge everyone who attended yesterday's event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested for #COVID19."



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has been critical of Trump's dismissals of the importance of wearing face coverings, tweeted, "My thoughts are with President Trump and the First Lady and I wish them a full and speedy recovery. This virus is vicious and spreads easily. Wear a mask. Let's all look out for each other."



Later, during a teleconference, Cuomo expressed hopes that the Trumps' symptoms are mild.

"We may disagree on policy issues. But, on a human level, the president grew up in New York, (he's) from Queens. I know the first lady, I've spoken with her, so i sincerely wish them the best for a speedy recovery."

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said he was tested while prepping President Trump earlier this week for the debate with Joe Biden, and that his result was negative.

"I was at the White House from Saturday afternoon through lunch Tuesday, on and off during those days. I was tested every day. The last test I took was Tuesday morning," Christie said.



He told ABC's Good Morning America that he feels fine but was planning to get another test Friday morning.

"No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president during that period of time," Christie said. "The group was about five or six people in total."

Asked if he noticed any symptoms in the president, Christie said no.

RELATED: World reacts to news of President Trump contracting COVID-19

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseynew yorkconnecticutmedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthdonald trumpandrew cuomonew jersey newsmelania trumpchris christie
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing | LIVE
Biden to take COVID-19 test after sharing debate stage with Trump
Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has 'mild symptoms'
NJ company produces over 50,000 N95 masks a day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has 'mild symptoms'
Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head on Upper West Side
COVID Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing | LIVE
Secret recordings show Melania Trump frustrated over policy criticisms
Worst case scenario with Trump's COVID case: What happens
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Biden to take COVID-19 test after sharing debate stage with Trump
Show More
RNC chair Ronna McDaniel tests positive for COVID-19
President Trump traveled to NJ just before COVID diagnosis
Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis may affect the upcoming election
Timeline of Trump's activities leading up to COVID-19 diagnosis
Stocks slump after Trump tests positive, job growth slows
More TOP STORIES News