Coronavirus Update: Long Island closes schools for 2 weeks as cases rise to 90

NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- Nassau and Suffolk County officials closed all public and private schools for the next two weeks as cases rise to 90."School facilities will be closed for instruction, but administrators and teachers can still use school B school buildings for distance based learning, as well as distribution of grab and go lunches," Nassau County Executive Lauren Curran said. "I am directing the Office of Emergency Management to set up a special unit to assist with any issues on food distribution. We are also developing plans with the state and I was just speaking with the governor for health care workers with school aged children."314 people in Nassau County have been placed in mandatory quarantine. 18 are hospitalized to in critical condition."We expect these numbers now to really increase," Curran said.Jones Beach is being considered for the state's second drive- thru testing site that should be up and running by the end of next week.People in Nassau who violate mandatory quarantine will be confined, Curran said, and health officials are visiting sick people to make sure they are abiding by the mandatory quarantine.The county declared a state of emergency on Friday to marshal resources to fight the spread of the virus.On Friday, Curran announced several recreational facilities and other public spaces across the county are closing, including:--Nassau County Aquatic Center--Cantiague ice rink--Cradle of Aviation--Children's Museum--Old Bethpage Village Restoration--Nassau County pistol range--Christopher Morley Tennis in RoslynShe also announced that the county would be stopping the boot and tow program and eviction proceedings."Don't be scared, be prepared," Town of Hempstead Supervisor Donald Clavin said on Friday.In Suffolk County, Executive Steve Bellone declared a state of emergency on Thursday.Meantime, PSEG Long Island announced that they are temporarily suspending shut-offs of electric service to residential customers for non-payment. This policy is effective immediately, and the utility said it was being done in the interest of protecting public health.Officials are also asking residents to take an extra step to prevent the spread of germs:--Use hand sanitizer stations available at NICE transit hubs.--Wash your hands with soap and water when available.--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.--Consider an elbow bump, wave or a smile when greeting people.--Spread out - a cough or sneeze can spread germs far distances so try to not sit directly next to someone when possible.--Cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing.--If you feel sick, stay home.--Call (don't visit) your health care provider if you think you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, shortness of breath and coughing.----------