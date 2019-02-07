HEALTH & FITNESS

Long Island doctors give 9-year-old boy new face, lease on life after life-changing operation

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager reports on the Long Island boy who had a life-changing operation.

NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) --
A 9-year-old boy feels like a superhero after a life-changing operation on Long Island.

Simao Meco was born with a rare facial cleft that affected both his vision and breathing. On Thursday, he reunited with the team that gave him a new face and new outlook.

Simao was all smiles after the long road to get where he is now -- including sleepless nights and bullying at school.

His plastic surgeon at Cohen Children's Medical Center, Dr. James Bradley, explained how he had to loosen Simao's entire face in order to move it back together again correctly.

"Because the anatomy essentially is abnormal so we had to figure out how to make it normal, so he could have a good result," Bradley said.

Simao's condition, called a Tessier rare craniofacial cleft, left the two sides of his face not aligned. He needed seven hours of surgery so that his eyes could finally look in the same direction and so his nose could be rebuilt from scratch.

Bradley is one of only five surgeons in the world doing the facial bipartition surgery because of the risks involved.

Simao's case is the first of its kind on Long Island. But for Simao and his single mom, it's a new lease on life.

The whole operation was done pro bono and so after what felt like a nightmare and more than any young child should ever have to endure, Simao is finally feeling as good as he looks.

His face said it all as the hospital arranged for him to meet his favorite superhero, but there was no doubt to everyone in attendance that Simao is actually the bravest superhero around.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsurgerygood newshealthchildrenNew Hyde ParkNassau County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
Rutgers student hospitalized with bacterial meningitis
Teen who died during basketball practice born with heart problem
NYC launches new effort to combat childhood obesity
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
NYC murder suspects lived with body, police say
NJ driver gets 15 years for killing boy on 1st birthday
Body found in suitcase in CT ID'd as missing NY woman
Hero dog breaks out of home, saves family from gas leak
Pedestrian fatally struck by car in New Jersey parking lot
Pioneering Hall of Famer Frank Robinson dies at 83
Is your cell phone being used against you?
Police: Man randomly stabs person at NJ town hall
Show More
NYC assistant principal accused of punching student who cut taco line
Jurors hear chilling, grisly confession in Sarah Stern trial
Man who smuggled drugs implanted in puppies gets 6 years
Cuomo: Congestion pricing is only way to avoid huge fare hike
600 students evacuated from NJ school after odor sickens teacher
More News