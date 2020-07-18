Reopen News: Long Island, New Jersey state parks hit capacity and close

On Long Island, New York State Parks officials say Robert Moses State Park visitors are being advised to detour to Heckscher State Park where attendance is light.
Jones Beach traffic conditions are light to moderate with plenty of available parking. Field 6 is filled.
Park visitors are being guided to consider Heckscher State Park in East Islip as an alternative.
In New Jersey, the following areas are filled to capacity and parking lots are closed:
- Island Beach State Park
- Long Pond Ironworks State Park (North Ramp and South Ramp of Monksville Reservoir and Beech Road)
- Norvin Green State Forest
- Ramapo Mountain State Forest
- Wawayanda State Park
