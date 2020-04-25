Long Island nurses gather on break to sing uplifting songs

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Nurses who have been dispersed throughout Long Island Jewish Hospital have found a way to remain in tune with each other.They gather on break time to sing uplifting songs together.The nurses used to work as a group in the Cardio Cath Lab, but they have been re-assigned because of the COVID-19 crisis.They started the sing-alongs several weeks ago.