Long Island nurses gather on break to sing uplifting songs

They gather on break time to sing uplifting songs together.
The nurses used to work as a group in the Cardio Cath Lab, but they have been re-assigned because of the COVID-19 crisis.
They started the sing-alongs several weeks ago.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus