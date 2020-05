Coronavirus Updates: Long Island puts beach restrictions in place ahead of Memorial Day

CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND LIVE UPDATES AND NEWS

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- With New York City beaches closed for Memorial Day, the question remains if more NYC residents will head to beaches on Long Island.Suffolk County beaches will be open to Suffolk County residents only while in Nassau County, beaches will be restricted to 50 percent capacity.A community college on Long Island planning to cut two programs designed to help students with Autism Spectrum Disorder is facing new pressure to reverse course following a report by 7 On Your Side Investigates.Peconic Landing Retirement Community, an assisted living facility on Long Island that was the site of the earliest known cases of COVID-19 in Suffolk County, is now reporting no known cases among its residents.In total, the site has had 13 deaths and 67 positive cases. Visitation at Peconic Landing remains restricted and safety measures are in place.Lawmakers in partnership with the Boy and Girl Scouts are allowing residents the ability to pay their respects to our nation's fallen heroes. It follows after the tradition of placing American flags on graves at cemeteries on Memorial Day was canceled due to COVID. Now posters can be printed and placed proudly on residents' front doors to honor men and women of the armed forces.Officials in the City of Long Beach said they will be restricting the number of daily beach passes this summer in an effort to control capacity . The decision on whether to stop selling passes will depend upon the crowd at the beach at any given time.It's part of the beach plan the city will be submitting to the state for review by Wednesday. The plan will also include whether the boardwalk will reopen.Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said access to county beaches on Memorial Day Weekend will be reserved for Suffolk residents only.First responders in Nassau County received another batch of personal protective equipment (PPE) as they continue their frontline efforts to battle COVID-19. County officials partnered with M and C Venture Group to donate thousands of face shields for fire departments and ambulance companies.Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Friday beaches reopening for Memorial Day weekend "is very exciting" for Long Island."We live on an island," Curran said. "We love our beaches. That is the reason so many of us choose to live here, so this is good news."She said local municipalities will be responsible for enforcement of the rules on the beaches.Meanwhile, Nassau County reported 11 new deaths Friday, while Suffolk County confirmed 12 new fatalities. The death toll on Long Island has risen to 3,736, with 76,583 total cases.A running club on Long Island is taking their passion for running and turning it into a project to help frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus.